Most Expensive Houses of Football Players in 2023

Most Expensive Houses of Football Players

Football players are known for their extravagant lifestyles, and owning expensive houses is just one of the ways they showcase their wealth.

With salaries that can reach millions of dollars per year, it's not surprising that some footballers invest in luxurious homes that feature amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, home theaters, and stunning views.

In this list according to Footbalium, we will take a look at the most expensive houses of football players as of 2023. From Cristiano Ronaldo's mansion in Madrid to Messi's unique-looking Barcelona estate, these homes are sure to impress almost everyone.

So, let's take a closer look at the lavish lifestyles of some of the world's top footballers and their impressive real estate investments.

Most Expensive Houses Owned By Footballers

There is no particular order to this list as all of the residences and mansions featured here are stunning and extremely costly.

Sergio Ramos’s House in Madrid, Spain

Sergio Ramos Garcia is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, having played sixteen seasons with Real Madrid before leaving for PSG and winning four UEFA Champions League championships, two UEFA European Championships, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with the Spanish national team. Ramos has a massive estate in Madrid, which he apparently acquired in 2015. This is certainly, one of the most luxurious homes of football stars. The property includes facilities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, home office, and sports area, allowing for enough leisure in holidays.

Luis Suarez’s House in Barcelona, Spain

Luis Suarez is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of all time, having won multiple trophies, including the European Golden Shoes, the Eredivisie Golden Boot, the Premier League Golden Boot, and the Pichichi Trophy. Throughout his career, he has scored over 500 goals for both club and country.

He used to own one of the most costly football players' homes. Suarez bought his home for $3.6 million in 2015, which he then demolished to build a new one for a more private residence. The home was believed to be worth $5. The property also contained huge green spaces and two swimming pools, one for adults and one for children. It is reported that Luis no longer resides in this home since he left Barcelona.

Karim Benzema’s House in Madrid, Spain

Karim Mostafa Benzema is known for his creative and prolific forward play and is considered one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

Benzema's house is located in northern Madrid and is armed with essential amenities such as a sports area, gym, small sauna, and modern hot and cold bath systems to aid in his recovery and relaxation. It is one of the most expensive houses of football players. The house also has a Turkish bath system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, six bedrooms, a luxurious dining room, and an opulent garage to store his car collection.

Kylian Mbappe’s House in Paris, France

Mbappe is regarded as one of the most valued and greatest players in the world, considering his remarkable speed, dribbling skills, and finishing. According to footbalium.com football news website, Mbappe's penthouse is spanned over 600 square meters and is separated over two stories in Paris' trendy 16th arrondissement. The apartment is bright and modern, with a 360-degree view of the Champs de Mars and the Eiffel Tower.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s House in Cheshire, England

Ibrahimovic played for the Sweden national team for 20 years and is one of eleven players who have made 100 or more appearances. He has scored 62 goals in his international career, making him the country's all-time leading scorer.

The footballer used to rent a property in Cheshire for £16,500 a month, making him one of the most expensive football players' homes.

The six-bedroom home had an indoor pool, a gym, and a double garage.

He no longer resides in this home since joining A.C. Milan in 2019.

Gareth Bale’s House in Madrid, Spain

Gareth Frank Bale is a retired Welsh footballer who mostly played as a winger for clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Bale lived in an outstanding £6.5 million property in Madrid, which is currently rented by Real Madrid star Kaka and is regarded as one of the most expensive residences of football players.

Joaquin Torres designed the architectural masterpiece. Bale spent almost £10,000 per month to rent the two-story, 1,500-square-meter home in Pozuelo de Alarcon, La Finca.

John Terry’s House in Oxshott, England

John Terry is a former professional center-back. He captained Chelsea, Aston Villa, and England's national side.

Terry was a top defender in the world during his time and is regarded as one of the finest central defenders of his period. He is also recognized as one of the finest defenders in English Premier League history.

John Terry intends to destroy Tandem House in Oxshott, Surrey, and replace it with two luxury residences, one with six bedrooms and the other with four, to create one of the most magnificent football players' homes. Terry, who has lived in the region for over ten years, paid £4.5 million to buy the building and was granted planning permission to destroy it. Each of the two new residences will feature a kitchen diner, a family room, a drawing room, a bar, and a games area.

The larger property will also have a pool and a gym. Terry previously had a red-brick house and a white nine-bedroom home in the neighborhood.

Frank Lampard’s House in London, England

Frank Lampard, Christine Lampard, and their two children live in an opulent family house in London.

Lampard and Christine have been married for over 6.5 years and previously resided in New York for two years while Lampard was a member of the Major League Soccer club, New York FC.

To accommodate the Lampard family, Frank Lampard's House has multiple bedrooms and baths, as well as a gorgeous swimming pool and gym. Lampard additionally added a pool table for fun and leisure.

Lampard also has a multi-car garage since he enjoys vehicles and owns an Audi, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Berlinetta, all of which are valued at over $10 million.

Source: Footbalium.com