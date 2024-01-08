X Li's iconic song 'think i'm in love with you' Hits No. 3 on iTunes and No. 2 on Amazon in Debut Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive debut on DSPs, X Li's latest single "think i'm in love with you" has quickly risen to No. 3 on the iTunes Alternative Music Chart and No. 2 on Amazon Music, all within its first week of release. This synth-pop sensation, infused with the vibrant essence of Los Angeles' nightlife, captivates listeners with its blend of 80s disco and contemporary alternative pop.
Originally making waves in the web3 space as the best-selling alternative/indie track, "think i'm in love with you" notably surpassed Snoop Dogg, becoming the best-selling music NFT at the time. It dominated the sound.xyz charts for a month and made a significant appearance on the Billboard Music NFT Chart.
In addition to its chart-topping success, the track has also achieved remarkable sales, amassing over $40,000 on the Ethereum blockchain. This financial success is a testament to the song's unique appeal and X Li's growing influence in the music industry.
The track is a masterful blend of musical eras, featuring live instrument recordings that bridge the gap between 80s disco flair and modern alternative pop. The engineering prowess of 12-time Grammy nominee and 4-time winner Gavin Lurssen, alongside Lukas Cuman, known for working with top artists like Ed Sheeran, adds a layer of sonic excellence to the song.
Set against the backdrop of West Hollywood and Melrose Avenue, "think i'm in love with you" tells a captivating story of an after-party, embodying the spirit of LA's music scene. Its lyrics, "my heart is beating, I am falling," resonate with listeners, echoing the exhilaration and unpredictability of newfound connections.
With its meteoric rise on the charts and notable acclaim in the music industry, X Li's "think i'm in love with you" is not just a song, but a cultural phenomenon that captures the heart of contemporary music.
About X Li:
X Li, based in Los Angeles, ranks among the top 5 music NFT artists worldwide in 2023. His groundbreaking work in blockchain music has significantly influenced the industry.
