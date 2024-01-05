WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to create 115.28 (55p), 118.40 (2r) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2x) (b) 2. m., 118.60 (2) (a) 10., 119.23 (2) (a) 10. and 121.02 (1) (k) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: incorporating cursive writing into the state model English language arts standards and requiring cursive writing in elementary grades. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb873
You just read:
SB873 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-05
