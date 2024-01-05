SB875 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2024-01-05
WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to create 895.532 and 961.571 (1) (b) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: excepting xylazine testing materials from the definition of drug paraphernalia and civil and criminal liability exemptions for distributing and administering xylazine testing products.
Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families
Important Actions (newest first)
