WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 20.370 (4) (hq) and 20.370 (4) (mq) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for education on solid waste reduction, recovery, and recycling and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
SB876 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-01-05
