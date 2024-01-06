Sen. Cramer: Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Receives $1.5 Million for Early Childhood, Family Services

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe $1,564,410 for Head Start and Early Head Start Programs. These resources aim to promote early childhood learning, health, and development initiatives, as well as family and community support services.
