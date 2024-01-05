Submit Release
SB878 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to repeal 16.295 (4) (a) 2. and 16.295 (6) (b); to consolidate, renumber and amend 16.295 (4) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 16.295 (5) (c) 3., 16.295 (5) (d) 1., 16.295 (5) (d) 4., 16.295 (6) (a), 16.295 (7) (a) 2., 16.295 (7) (a) 3. (intro.), 16.295 (7) (a) 3. b., 16.295 (7) (a) 3. d., 16.295 (7) (a) 4. (intro.), 16.295 (7) (a) 4. f., 16.295 (7) (c) 1., 16.295 (7) (c) 2., 16.295 (7) (c) 3. and 16.295 (8) (intro.); to repeal and recreate 16.295 (6) (c); and to create 16.295 (6) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: fund of funds investment program. (FE)

Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges

