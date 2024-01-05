Submit Release
SB880 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to create 66.1105 (17) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: limitations on the total value of taxable property that may be included in a tax incremental financing district created in the city of Stevens Point. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

Important Actions (newest first)

