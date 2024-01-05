Submit Release
SB881 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 183.0122 (2) (d) 1. a. of the statutes; Relating to: the fee for filing limited liability company articles of organization with the Department of Financial Institutions. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb881

