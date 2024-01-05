Submit Release
SB883 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to repeal 238.15 (1) (f) 1.; and to consolidate, renumber and amend 238.15 (1) (f) (intro.) and 2. of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the certification criteria to be a qualified new business venture. (FE)

Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges

