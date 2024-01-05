Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,623 in the last 365 days.

SB884 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to renumber 50.035 (1); and to create 50.034 (3) (f), 50.034 (3) (g), 50.034 (3) (h), 50.034 (3m), 50.035 (1) (b), 50.035 (1m), 50.035 (7), 50.035 (8), 50.04 (2) (e), 50.04 (2k), 50.04 (2m), 50.15, 50.921, 50.922 and 50.935 of the statutes; Relating to: fall prevention and recovery training, CPR and first aid certification, a duty to provide aid in certain residential facilities and hospices, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/5/2024 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb884

You just read:

SB884 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-01-05

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more