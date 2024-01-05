WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to create 39.535 and 115.28 (59) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: academic and career planning services provided to pupils, requiring the reporting of certain data on college student costs and outcomes, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb889
You just read:
SB889 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2024-01-05
