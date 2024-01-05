SB890 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 968.373 (7) (a), 968.373 (7) (b), 968.373 (7) (c) and 968.373 (8) (b) (intro.); and to create 165.25 (21), 968.373 (8) (b) 3. and 968.373 (8s) of the statutes; Relating to: emergency communications device location information.