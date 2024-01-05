Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,607 in the last 365 days.

SB894 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to repeal 20.192 (1) (ar); and to create 20.192 (1) (ar) of the statutes; Relating to: a technology and innovation hub grant to BioForward, Inc., and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb894

You just read:

SB894 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2024-01-05

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more