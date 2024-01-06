Disaster Recovery Center Closes in South Shore While Another Opens in Hegewisch

CHICAGO – FEMA’s South Shore Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently on Saturday, Jan. 6 – but a new center will open in Hegewisch on Tuesday, Jan. 9 (see below for addresses). All centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator.

Closing permanently at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6:

South Shore

Chicago Public Library - South Shore Branch ​

2505 E. 73rd St.

Chicago, IL 60649

Opening at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9:

Hegewisch

Chicago Public Library - Hegewisch Branch

3048 E 130th St Chicago, IL 60633

Assistance and translated materials are available in languages other than English, including American sign language. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.