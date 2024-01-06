PAYCOM DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Paycom Software, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAYC) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Paycom securities between February 9, 2022 and November 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 9, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paycom's Beti product led to cannibalization of the Paycom's services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of Paycom's services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth to between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

