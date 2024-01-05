Centriole and transition zone structures in photoreceptor cilia revealed by cryo-electron tomography

There are multiple inherited human diseases, known as ciliopathies, because of mutations in genes encoding cilium- or basal body–associated proteins and resulting in defects in cilium structure and function. In many cases, these multi-syndromic diseases include retinal degeneration ( Braun & Hildebrandt, 2017 ; Seo & Datta, 2017 ; Bachmann-Gagescu & Neuhauss, 2019 ; Chen et al, 2021 ), and in a number of cases, retinal degeneration is the only major symptom ( Estrada-Cuzcano et al, 2012 ), highlighting the importance of the BB and CC in photoreceptor function. To better understand how these disorders can cause photoreceptor degeneration, deep knowledge of the structures of these compartments is indispensable.

Photoreceptors are sensory neurons, which sense and transduce light signals into changes in electrical current and neurotransmitter release. To perform this task robustly, these cells have developed highly ordered compartmentalization and high rates of inter-compartmental protein trafficking. Proteins required for phototransduction and the structural integrity of the light-sensing outer segment (OS) compartment and the stacks of membranous disks it contains are transported from the inner segment (IS), where biosynthesis primarily occurs, through a thin and crowded intermediate compartment known as the connecting cilium (CC). In each rod cell of the mouse retina, roughly 60 rhodopsin molecules per second are synthesized and packaged into OS membrane disks ( Young, 1967 ; Williams, 2002 ; Lyubarsky et al, 2004 ; Pearring et al, 2013 ), along with hundreds of other proteins transported to the OS. About 80 new disks are formed per day in each rod. Consequently, this trafficking structure and system must be tightly regulated and well maintained.

Results

Models of the centriole and connecting cilium In many cases, the cilia and basal body tomogram reconstructions appear elliptical in cross section, rather than being perfectly circular, because of flattening and compression during grid preparation. To improve the signal-to-noise ratio and resolution of the centriolar structure, unflattening and averaging by imposition of ninefold symmetry, as described previously (Robichaux et al, 2019), were applied to selected centriole maps that displayed minimal flattening. Regions of the tomograms containing doublet, triplet, or incomplete triplet MTs were boxed out of raw tomograms in both mother and daughter centrioles and used for subtomogram averaging (Chen et al, 2019) over multiple individual BB and CC. No consistent differences were observed between the mother and daughter centriole maps except for the extended region of doublets forming the CC axoneme extending from the distal end of the mother centriole, so both were used for subtomogram averaging. Separate submaps were used for CC doublets and distal BB doublets. The averaged maps were fit into the symmetrized map of either the centriole or the CC. Fig 2A displays the ninefold symmetry-imposed maps for the proximal, mid-, and distal regions of the BB. Superimposed on the right side of each of these maps are subdomain structures of the MTT, incomplete MTT, or MTD obtained by subtomogram averaging. These were fitted into the symmetry-averaged maps, as shown in the models in Fig 2B, revealing the individual tubulin subunits and non-tubulin structures associated with the centriole. This model, defined in more detail in the Materials and Methods section, was used for further analysis. Figure 2. Centriole model. (A) Ninefold symmetrized cross sections of a map generated by rotational averaging of a daughter centriole at the proximal (left), middle (middle), and distal (right) regions, respectively, with maps generated by subtomogram averaging of triplet, incomplete triple, or doublet averages (those shown in Fig 1C) fitted onto the symmetrized map and superimposed on the right side of each corresponding map. (B) Fully refined, symmetrized, reconstructed/fitted models used for examination of extra-MT densities and inter-MT connections for microtubule triplets and microtubule doublets.

Non-tubulin complexes associated with centriole microtubules In addition to the tubulin subunits and protofilaments of the MT, our maps and model have clearly visible features that are formed by proteins other than tubulin isoforms. These include MIPs found within the lumenal regions of the MT and complexes on the outside of the MT such as the pinhead, and the inner scaffold complexes.

MIPs Protrusions into the centriolar MT lumen, examples of a general class of MIPs, are seen in the A- (Figs 1, 2, and 4), B-, and C-tubules (Fig 4B), with the one in the A-tubule being most prominent. These are located at protofilaments (PF) A09/A10, B01/B02, and (with the weakest density) C01/02. MIPs have previously been reported in the centriole (Greenan et al, 2018), as well as determination of some of their molecular components (Ichikawa et al, 2017, 2019; Ma et al, 2019; Kiesel et al, 2020; Fabritius et al, 2021; Li et al, 2022). Figure 4. Pinhead and A-C linker in the proximal and mid-regions of the centriole. (A, B) Projection view and (B) surface view (with surface capping) of the section through the microtubule triplet (MTT) map obtained from subtomogram averaging of complete MTTs in the proximal region (0–170 nm) viewed down the long axis of the MTT. (B, C) Surface rendering from (B) rotated 90° to reveal the side facing the lumen of the MT bundle. The pinheads are colored with depth-coding (magenta closer to MT, cyan furthest from the MT surface). (C, D) is a magnified and rotated version of the rendering in (C), highlighting the PinF1 and PinF2 feet of the pinhead and their 8.4-nm spacing. (E) Surface rendering of the centriole model in the proximal region of the mother centriole (0–170 nm) (from Fig 2B). (E, F) Magnified view of the boxed area in (E). The A-C linker is the density that links PF A8 on the A MT at the bottom to PF C9 of the adjacent C MT of the MTT at the top. (G) Side view from the outside of the MT bundle highlighting the A-C linkers. (F, H) Cutaway view (the cutting plane is shown as a dotted line in (F)) from the lumen of the MT bundle with yellow arrows highlighting the 8.4-nm spacing of the A-C linkers. (I, J, K) Mid-region (170–340 nm) of the compete centriole model showing the incomplete MTTs; the proximal 100 nm of the boxed region is shown at a higher magnification in (J, K). (J) is a tilted version showing the progression of structural changes along the centriole axis. (J, K) shows cross-sectional views of three different subregions (K1–K3) extracted at different levels from the map as shown in (J). Red arrows and arrowheads indicate the variations in the connections between A MT and C MT along the axis.

Inter-microtubule connections in the basal body Connections between adjacent MTT can be seen in our model and are most readily visualized in cross-sectional views (Fig 4E). In the proximal (0–170 nm) region of complete triplets, the A-C linker, a structure connecting the A- and C-tubules in adjacent triplets in this region, can be seen (cross sections, Fig 4F–H; longitudinal views from the outside, 4G, or inside, 4H of the MT bundle). The longitudinal spacing of the A-C linkers is 8.4 nm, as for the pinhead. At the junction between PF C10 and PF B7, there is extra density associated with C10 (Fig 4), which may be a non-tubulin subunit. There is a gradual change in these inter-MT connections in the mid-region (170–340 nm, Fig 4I; tilted view, Fig 4J) of incomplete triplets. The gradual loss of the C MTs, first of PF C9 and C10, and eventually the remaining C PFs is apparent. There is a persistent, albeit weak, density associated with PF B7, near the original position of C10, which may represent the non-tubulin protein at partial occupancy (Fig 4K, red arrowhead). The gradual loss of the C MT is accompanied by a replacement of the A-C linker connection with what appear to be direct connections of C9–A6 and of C7–A7. In the progression from triplets through incomplete triplets to doublets, there is first (210–215 nm) a break at the inner junction of the C-tubule. The A-C linker is remodeled, and in its place, the major attachments observed are initially between PF A5, A6, and A7 of the A-tubule, and C9, C8, and C7, respectively (Fig 4K, panel K1). As the C-tubule becomes further disassembled, the connections to the neighboring A-tubule are lost, with the C6–A7 connection being the last to remain (Fig 4K, panels K2, 215–240 nm, and K3, 240–260 nm). The transitions of connections between the A-tubule and C-tubule along the distance from the proximal to the distal ends have also been observed in centrioles or basal bodies from other species and cell types with either motile or sensory cilia. In the CHO cell centriole, at the proximal A-C linker, PF A9 is connected to C8/C9, and at the distal end, PF A9 is directly bound to PF C8 (Greenan et al, 2018). In Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, at the proximal end, PF A6 is connected to the neighboring triplet at the tail end of the C-tubule, and at the distal end of the BB, PF A6 is connected to PF C7/C8 (Li et al, 2012). It is unclear whether the proteins that make up the A-C linker change throughout this transition region, or whether it is the same proteins that have remodeled to allow detachment and eventual loss of the C-tubule.

Inner scaffold structure in the basal body Along the lumenal side of the MT bundle, the presence of filamentous structures attached to the A- and B-tubule, termed Arm A and Arm B (Fig 5), was observed throughout the mid-region (170–340 nm) and the distal region (340–400 nm) of the centriole (Fig 5A, arrows). Together, these form the structure termed the inner scaffold. At the boundary between the proximal triplets and mid-region incomplete triplets, there is density in the Arm A region whose position is similar to some of the density observed in the pinhead. It is unclear whether distinct molecular components give rise to these densities. Line intensity plots from the raw tomograms demonstrated that these filamentous densities exhibited 8.5 ± 1.1 nm spacing along the length of the microtubules (Figs 5B and S3). Longitudinal sections (Fig S4A) and cross sections (Fig S4B) of rotationally averaged maps (Fig S4C) also clearly show this inner scaffold in the mid- and distal centriole regions, as well as in the CC, compared with the proximal centriole region (Fig S4A–C). Whether or not the proteins that form this inner scaffold change from centriole to CC is unclear. To enhance the structural detail for the inner scaffold, subtomogram averaging of the structure was carried out, followed by back-fitting into the centriole map from Fig 2B. This reconstruction allowed for clear visualization of the two distinct densities: Arm A (attached to A2) and Arm B (attached to B9) (Fig 5C–F, indicated in orange). Both have a periodicity of 8.4–8.6 nm (Fig 5B, F, and G), similar to spacings in other cell types (Fig S5A–C). In cross sections from the 3D reconstructions, these densities formed an almost continuous ring (Fig 5H, lower panel), even though only partial inner scaffold filaments were observed in the raw tomogram because of sample compression and the missing wedge in tilt-series images of individual centrioles (Fig 5H, upper panel). An additional density between Arm A and Arm B seen in some other centrioles (a “stem” in, e.g., P. tetraurelia [Le Guennec et al, 2020]) was not apparent in our maps (Fig S5D and E). In centrioles from other species and cell types (Le Guennec et al, 2020), this inner scaffold has been consistently observed, first appearing in the incomplete triplet region and extending over various distal lengths (Fig S5B–E). Figure 5. Inner scaffold along the incomplete triplets in the mid-region of the basal body. (A) Section from raw cryo-electron tomogram of the rod photoreceptor showing the basal body structure in a longitudinal view with labels for the proximal, mid-region, and distal positions along the BB. The red arrows around the mid-region indicate the visible inner scaffold densities attached to the MTs. A zoomed-in view of inner scaffold densities attached to microtubule triplets (as indicated with a dashed red box) is shown to the right. (B) Corresponding line intensity profile (right) of the inner scaffold showing an average periodicity in the mid-region of 8.5 nm. (B, C, D) Cross sections of the BB mid-region map from subtomogram averaging in a projection view (B) or a surface view with surface capping (D). These reveal the complete A- and B-, and partial C-tubules. In panel (D), the extending filamentous densities from the lumen side of PF A2 (Arm A) and PF B9 (Arm B) are highlighted in orange. (C, D, E, F) Longitudinal views of the same region as in (C, D), with the inner scaffold shown in orange bracketed by red arrows in (E). (E) View in (F) is of the map shown in (E) rotated 90° toward the viewer. (F, G) Line intensity profile along the direction indicated by the double-headed arrow in (F) is shown in panel (G) (periodicity of 8.6 nm). (H) Cross-sectional view of a section of a raw tomogram in the BB mid-region with red arrows indicating the presence of inner scaffold (top) and a slightly tilted view of the corresponding region of the model from Fig 2B highlighting the inner scaffold indicated in orange (bottom). Figure S3. Visualization of the connections between microtubule triplets (by a A-C linker) and microtubule doublets (by an inner scaffold) in raw tomograms. (A) Section through a raw tomogram generated by cryo-ET of centrioles showing the entire structure in a longitudinal view. Dashed lines indicate the positions of the cross sections shown to the right. (A, B, C) Arrows indicate the visible inner scaffolding in microtubule doublets (red arrows) and (A, B, C) the linker connecting the microtubule triplet in the proximal region (blue arrows). Figure S4. Visualization of the inner scaffold through the centriole and CC. (A, B) Longitudinal section of a raw cryo-electron tomogram. Dashed lines indicate the positions of the cross sections in (B). (B, C) Cross sections from the three regions along the centriole and CC length, (B) before and (C) after ninefold symmetry averaging. Arrows show the inner scaffold partially attached to the doublets (red arrows) and the A-C linker within adjacent triplets (blue arrows). Figure S5. Comparison of inner scaffolds and Arm A–Arm B scaffolds in centrioles from different species. (A, B, C) (Left) Cross-sectional slices from raw tomograms through the region at the beginning of the transition from complete to incomplete triplets in the (A) WT mouse photoreceptor (this work), (B) CHO cell (Greenan et al, 2018), and (C) Tetrahymena (Le Guennec et al, 2020). The regions outlined with dashed-line boxes are shown to the right rotated 90° to the right into the plane of the page, and show Arm A extending from the A/B junction. The corresponding intensity profiles (far right) display similar periodicity among the species (∼8.4 and 8.5 nm). (D, E) Different views (tilted cutaway views from the lumen of the MT bundle, and cross-sectional views of the models from mouse rod photoreceptors and P. tetraurelia (E)) are shown, with the incomplete microtubule triplet in blue (mouse rod, (D)) or violet (P. tetraurelia, (E)) and Arm A–Arm B in gold. (D) Stem density connecting the two is colored yellow in the P. tetraurelia map, but this feature is much weaker and not visualized at this contour level in the mouse rod (D). (D, E) Inside views from the centriole interior show the attached inner scaffold with spacing at ∼8.4 nm for mouse photoreceptor (D) and ∼8.5 nm for P. tetraurelia (E).

Ciliary necklace beads and bridges to MT observed along the connecting cilium Two of the hallmarks of the transition zone region at the base of cilia are (1) the presence of arrays of external protuberances from the ciliary membrane, known as the “ciliary necklace” (Gilula & Satir, 1972), and (2) connections between the MT and ciliary membrane known as “Y-shaped links” or “Y-links” because of their greater width at the membrane as compared to the narrow neck connected to the MT. Photoreceptor CC were among the first cilia identified as having a ciliary necklace, through freeze-fracture studies that implicated their association with intramembranous particles (Rohlich, 1975), observed throughout most of the length of the CC. Photoreceptor CC also have Y-links not only at their base, but also throughout their length (Potter et al, 2021); however, neither the relationship between the Y-links and necklace beads nor their three-dimensional structure has been clearly determined, and their molecular compositions are also unknown. Examples of the appearance of the ciliary necklace can be seen in raw tomograms (Fig 6A) and in conventional transmission electron microscopy (TEM) images (Fig 6C). Ciliary necklace beads encircle the cilium as strands or rows along the circumference of the ciliary membrane, lying roughly in planes tilted slightly from those perpendicular to the ciliary axis, as seen in the surface rendering of the 3D map (Fig 6D). The intramembranous strands are roughly parallel to one another, and many, if not all, appear to span only a portion of the circumference of the CC membrane. Figure 6. Subtomogram averaging of the intramembranous beads/ciliary necklace along the ciliary membrane. (A) Sections from raw tomograms from mouse rod photoreceptors displaying intramembranous beads periodically arranged on the ciliary plasma membrane (left displaying a slice from the outside view of the CC; right showing a slice through the center of the CC). The beads were categorized into two groups based on spacing, ciliary pocket region (orange arrows, ∼22-nm spacing), and CC region (purple arrows, ∼40 nm). (B) Spacing between beads for each of the two groups along the ciliary membrane (∼22 nm, n = 6 cells for ciliary pocket; and ∼40 nm, n = 7 cells for CC). The box-and-whisker plot shows the median (horizontal line), upper and lower quartile (box edges), and range of measurements (error bars), as well as individual points. (C) Conventional electron micrographs of mouse rod CC displaying the same intramembranous beads (average spacing 38.5 nm apart in this image, magenta arrows) along the CC. The dashed-line box in the image on the far left indicates the region shown at a higher magnification in the (middle) image immediately to its right. Dashed-line boxes on the image to the far right are the regions shown at a higher magnification below. (D) Map of the ciliary necklace beads obtained by subtomogram averaging was fit (in multiple copies) into a raw tomogram of a CC and the resulting map shown in a surface view from outside the CC (top, far left), in a projection view sliced through the CC membrane (immediately to the right of the surface view), and a magnified surface view (lower left). The series of images on the right show different high-magnification views of the average bead (cyan) and the portion of the CC membrane into which it was fit (gray). The longest dimension of the averaged structure is about 40 nm (magenta bars with inverted arrowheads), and the narrower dimension is about 10 nm (pink double-headed arrows). (E, F) Conventional transmission electron microscopy (TEM) images of CC showing the beads. (E, F) Dashed-line box in the upper image of (E) shows the region shown at higher magnifications below and in panel (F), to the right. The magenta bar with two inverted arrowheads represents 40 nm, and the cyan-outlined arrowheads indicate the ridge-like subdomains of the structure that yield the “bead” appearance. (D, G) is a similar view of a portion of a map from cryo-ET obtained as described in panel (D) above. (H) Plot of spacings measured for bead ridges in our TEM images and subtomogram averages, or in a previously published report of freeze-fracture/SEM studies. Whisker plots show medians, lower and upper quartiles, and range of the data, with n = 5 cells for both TEM and subtomogram average results. Measurements of the longitudinal distances between adjacent beads along the length of the CC (Fig 6B) revealed that the beads were ∼40 nm apart along most of the CC, whereas closer to the basal body (ciliary neck), the beads were ∼22 nm apart (n = 7, Fig 6B). The 40-nm distance corresponds well to the spacing of intramembranous particles seen in a previous freeze-fracture study of rat rods (Rohlich, 1975). Our measurements using conventional TEM images of ultrathin sections of mouse CC yielded an average bead spacing along the CC of ∼35 nm (not shown), consistent with previous measurements from such images of ∼32 nm in rat rods (Besharse et al, 1985). The differences could reflect distortions arising from the extensive processing of the conventional TEM and freeze-fracture/SEM samples, as compared to the unfixed nature of the flash-frozen cryo-ET samples. Volumes containing beads of the ciliary necklace were extracted and subjected to subtomogram averaging, followed by fitting of the average structure into the raw tomogram of a CC base (see the Materials and Methods section). In the resulting map (Fig 6E), the ciliary necklace beads appear to contain two major domains connected within the ciliary membrane. An outer bead structure, ∼40 nm in the circumferential dimension (purple inverted-head arrows, Fig 6D) and <10 nm in the longitudinal dimension (pink arrows, Fig 6D), gives rise to the “necklace” appearance. An inner bridge is composed of multiple small subdomains, suggestive of a noisy average of heterogeneous structures filling the distance between the MT and the membrane (Fig 6D, right panel). The circumferential span of the outer bead structure appears to have five globular ridges, which are clearly distinguished in conventional TEM images (Fig 6E and F) and in an averaged subtomogram map of such images (Fig 6G) but are barely resolved in the raw tomograms (Fig 6A). The distance between these five ridges differs slightly between subtomogram average maps (∼11 nm, Fig 6G and H) and conventional TEM images (∼10 nm, Fig 6F and H), and is close to the measurements described from freeze-fracture studies of rat rods (Rohlich, 1975).