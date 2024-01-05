Mark Walker Penkert: ‘a lover of good movies, good beer and good music’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Mark passed peacefully in his apartment at The Suites memory care facility in Grants Pass, OR from Alzheimer’s disease early in the morning on August 22nd of 2023.

Mark was born in San Diego California in 1951, the second son of Raymond and Jeanette Penkert. He graduated from Grossmont High School, in El Cajon California, after which he grew his hair long and never cut it short again. In his youth Mark was a passionate surfer, baseball player, and rock’n’roll enthusiast.

He worked for several years at Matteis Tavern in Los Olivos California before learning the masonry trade from Svend Olesen and Sons and making the move to Myers Flat, California in 1993. Mark became well known and sought after, in the southern Humboldt community, for his beautiful brick and block masonry work and was often called “The Brick Man” by his friends and colleagues.

Mark was a lover of good movies, good beer and good music. He lived comfortably in his beautiful home on Dyerville Loop Rd, where he enjoyed long walks and caring for his pets, before becoming too ill to live alone in 2022.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Ray and Jeanette and leaves behind his brother Mike Penkert, two daughters, Jayli (Casey) and Eva (Shaw), two adopted daughters Abby (Arrizon) and Maggie (Adams) and ten grandchildren.