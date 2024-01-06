Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market size to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2023 – 2028 | The rapid growth of e-commerce to drive the market growth - Technavio

Significant growth is anticipated in the containers segment during the forecast period. This segment comprises various product categories like stack nest containers, reusable plastic crates, and bulk boxes, widely utilized in retail warehouses, poultry farms, and similar industries.

New York, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2023 to 2028. Technavio’s latest market research report estimates that the returnable transport packaging market in APAC will progress at a CAGR of over 8.87%. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market experiences accelerated growth, propelled chiefly by the burgeoning e-commerce sector. Pallets, crates, IBCs, metal, and wooden containers are integral components driving this expansion. Cost efficiency, asset tracking, foldable, and stackable containers play pivotal roles. Moreover, industries like automotive and pharmaceuticals are pivotal beneficiaries, leveraging RTP solutions for streamlined logistics, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency within their supply chains. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Buy the Full Report

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product Containers Pallets Drums And Barrels Others

End-user Food And Beverage Industry Manufacturing Industry Retail Industry

Geography APAC



Significant growth is anticipated in the containers segment during the forecast period. This segment comprises various product categories like stack nest containers, reusable plastic crates, and bulk boxes, widely utilized in retail warehouses, poultry farms, and similar industries. China and India stand as leading global markets for e-commerce, further influencing this trend.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the returnable transport packaging market in APAC include Amatech Inc., Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Brambles Ltd., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., CABKA Group GmbH, CORDSTRAP BV, Craemer GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Greif Inc., IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH, Myers Industries Inc., Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Tank Holding Corp., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., and TranPak Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as increased adoption of returnable transport packaging is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market 2024 – 2028: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market sees a predominant trend: an increased emphasis on return on investment. This trend is significantly influencing market expansion. Dunnage, RFID technology, plastic materials, and customized solutions are central to this movement. Additionally, reverse logistics, rental services, and sectors like food & beverage prioritize RTP for cost-efficient warehouse management and enhanced industrial packaging strategies, highlighting the market's focus on maximizing returns.

Significant Challenge affecting the market

A significant challenge within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market is the limited availability of used reusable containers, impacting market expansion. This scarcity hampers supply chain optimization and impedes the circular economy's progress. Logistics management, environmental sustainability, and retail distribution encounter hurdles due to insufficient reusable packaging. Furthermore, challenges in transport safety, standardization, and sectors like global trade and manufacturing necessitate robust life cycle analyses to overcome limitations in RTP availability, crucial for market growth.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market vendors

