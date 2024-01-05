Submit Release
Boise River WMA closed to public on Jan. 7-8 for administrative management work

The Boise River Wildlife Management Area, including all WMA trails (Cobb, West Highland Valley, Homestead, and Lucky Peak), will be closed to the public for administrative management activities on Sunday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 8. 

The access closure will be signed at all major entry points to the WMA. The work will involve low-flying helicopter operations and is part of Fish and Game’s efforts to place radio collars on mule deer fawns on the Boise Front.

