January 5 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies 2024 Colorado Presidential Primary Election Ballot

Denver, January 5, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the statewide Republican and Democratic ballots for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

Secretary Griswold said: “Colorado’s 2024 Presidential primary ballot is certified. The United States Supreme Court has accepted the case, and Donald Trump will appear on the ballot as a result.”

Colorado’s Presidential Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Coloradans who are affiliated with a major party – Republican or Democratic – by February 12 will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Voters affiliated with a minor party in Colorado will not receive a ballot during the 2024 Presidential Primary.

The below candidates have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the Colorado Presidential Primary Ballot.

Democratic Party Candidates (in ballot order) Jason Michael Palmer Gabriel Cornejo Frankie Lozada Dean Phillips Stephen P Lyons Marianne Williamson Joseph R Biden Jr Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato Noncommitted Delegate* Republican Party Candidates (in ballot order) Vivek Ramaswamy Asa Hutchinson Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Chris Christie Ryan L Binkley Donald J. Trump** Republican Write-in Candidates Rachel Hannah "Mohawk" Swift Walter Iwachiw