January 5 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies 2024 Colorado Presidential Primary Election Ballot

Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies 2024 Colorado Presidential Primary Election Ballot

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, January 5, 2024 - Today Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the statewide Republican and Democratic ballots for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

Secretary Griswold said: “Colorado’s 2024 Presidential primary ballot is certified. The United States Supreme Court has accepted the case, and Donald Trump will appear on the ballot as a result.”

Colorado’s Presidential Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Coloradans who are affiliated with a major party – Republican or Democratic – by February 12 will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Voters affiliated with a minor party in Colorado will not receive a ballot during the 2024 Presidential Primary.

The below candidates have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the Colorado Presidential Primary Ballot.

Democratic Party Candidates (in ballot order)

Jason Michael Palmer

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Dean Phillips

Stephen P Lyons

Marianne Williamson

Joseph R Biden Jr

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato

Noncommitted Delegate*

Republican Party Candidates (in ballot order)

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchinson

Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis

Chris Christie

Ryan L Binkley

Donald J. Trump**

Republican Write-in Candidates

Rachel Hannah "Mohawk" Swift

Walter Iwachiw

*The Colorado Democratic Party submitted a request for a "Noncommitted Delegate" to appear on the 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot under the provisions of Colorado Revised Statutes 1-4-1204(3). Per statute, a vote for the Noncommitted Delegate provides "a place on the primary ballot for electors who have no presidential candidate preference to register a vote to send a noncommitted delegate to the political party’s national convention."

**The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the Colorado Presidential Primary ballot. His name will appear on the 2024 Presidential Primary ballot as a result.

Important upcoming dates for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado

  • January 20 – Deadline to send ballots to registered military and overseas voters.
  • February 12 – First day ballots can be mailed to registered Colorado voters, except for military and overseas voters.
  • February 12 – Last day for voters who are affiliated with a party to change or withdraw their affiliation in order to vote in a different party’s Presidential Primary.
  • February 16 – Deadline for mail ballots to be sent to each registered eligible voter for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.
  • February 26 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.
  • February 26 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.
  • February 26 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.
  • February 27 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election statewide.
  • February 27 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at Voting Center or drop box, and not by mail.
  • March 5 – Election Day. Eligible voters must have submitted their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (March 13).

January 5 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies 2024 Colorado Presidential Primary Election Ballot

