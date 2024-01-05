Submit Release
Senator Collett Joins Governor Shapiro to Celebrate Childcare Tax Credit Expansion, Putting Money Back Into Working Families’ Pockets

Berwyn, Pa. − January 5, 2024 − Today, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) joined Governor Josh Shapiro and fellow legislators at the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn, Pennsylvania to celebrate the $100 million expansion of the Pennsylvania Childcare and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit, which passed as part of the 2023-24 state budget in December 2023. 

“As the Democratic Chair of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee, and as a mom, I know just how burdensome childcare costs can be,” said Sen. Collett. “I was proud to work alongside Governor Shapiro, his administration, and my colleagues in the legislature to prioritize hardworking, everyday-Pennsylvanians – instead of handouts to just a wealthy few – by getting the largest expansion of the childcare and dependent care tax credit in our Commonwealth’s history across the finish line.” 

Pennsylvanians earning $43,000 or less will see a childcare tax credit increase from $315 to $1,050 for one child, and from $600 to $2,100 for families with two or more children. For families making more than $43,000, the maximum tax credit will increase from $180 to $600 for one child and $360 to $1,200 for two or more children. 

Visit the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s website to learn more and apply for the tax credit. Residents in Senator Collett’s district are encouraged to contact her office at 215-368-1429 for assistance. 

