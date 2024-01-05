Submit Release
January 5 - U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Arguments on Donald Trump’s Colorado Ballot Eligibility

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 5, 2024 - Today, the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear the case regarding Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

“Coloradans, and the American people, deserve clarity on whether someone who engaged in insurrection may run for the country's highest office. I urge the Court to prioritize this case and issue a ruling as soon as possible.”

January 5 - U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Arguments on Donald Trump’s Colorado Ballot Eligibility

