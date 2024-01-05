January 5 - U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Arguments on Donald Trump’s Colorado Ballot Eligibility

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 5, 2024 - Today, the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear the case regarding Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

“Coloradans, and the American people, deserve clarity on whether someone who engaged in insurrection may run for the country's highest office. I urge the Court to prioritize this case and issue a ruling as soon as possible.”