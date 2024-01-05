January 5 - U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Arguments on Donald Trump’s Colorado Ballot Eligibility
News Release
Denver, January 5, 2024 - Today, the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear the case regarding Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:
“Coloradans, and the American people, deserve clarity on whether someone who engaged in insurrection may run for the country's highest office. I urge the Court to prioritize this case and issue a ruling as soon as possible.”