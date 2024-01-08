Mystery thriller about sex work garners top independent publishing awards
A beautifully crafted novella about a high-end sex worker who investigates the death of a client won the prestigious Best Indie Book Award.UNITED STATES , January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Naked Came the Detective," the beautifully crafted mystery thriller by Glendall C. Jackson III about a high-end sex worker who investigates the death of client, won the prestigious Best Indie Book Award in the novella category. This is the fourth book award that the gripping page-turner has received since it was released in mid-2023.
Earlier, "Naked Came the Detective" won the wild card category of the Paris Book Festival. It was also cited as the best novella in the Firebird Book Awards contest and as best noir mystery in the BookFest Awards. The book was a runner-up in the sleuth-mystery category in the PenCraft Book Awards — and a finalist in the Best Book Awards and the American Best Writing Awards.
In December, Shelf UnBound magazine named "Naked Came the Detective" as one of 100 top Indie books of 2023.
Jackson is an award-winning writer who has long specialized in deeply-reported non-fiction. "Naked Came the Detective" is his first novel. He has previously published two non-fiction books, one of which was a national best seller, under a different name.
The accolades follow rave reviews for book’s plot, humor, literary style and its revelations about the hidden world of high-end sex work. BestThrillers.com called it “a stunning debut” and the Independent Review of Books said it was “thrilling, well-paced, and surprisingly dark.”
“Jackson’s research into the reality of sex work gives the story persuasive power, the mystery plotting is suitably twisty, and the protagonist is funny, focused, and quick on her feet,” said Publishers Weekly BookLife.
Veronica Monet, a former courtesan and author of Sex Secrets of Escorts, said “the protagonist comes across as the real deal” and “most of the inner dialogue of our Naked Detective is entirely relatable to me personally.”
"Naked Came the Detective" is available in hard cover, paperback and ebook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It also available as an ebook on kobo.com, Apple Books, Google Play and other ebook platforms.
