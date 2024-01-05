Federal Disaster Declaration Granted to Additional Tennessee Counties Recovering from Severe Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced three more counties have been approved for FEMA’s Individual Assistance following tornadoes and severe weather that impacted West and Middle Tennessee on December 9.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank our federal partners for granting resources to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

The three additional counties named in the amendment of the Major Disaster Declaration are Cheatham, Gibson and Stewart counties. These counties are in addition to Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner counties that were named in the Expedited Major Disaster Declaration approved on December 13. The deadline to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance is February 12.

“Since receiving the approval of the Expedited Major Disaster Declaration, we have continued to work with the other tornado-impacted counties,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan. “The survivors in these other counties suffered a loss just as much as those that were initially declared, and we remain persistent in our efforts to get them as much help as we can.”

Gov. Lee and TEMA Director Sheehan also shared guidance and resources that are available to Tennesseans in impacted areas:

FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Individuals in the declared counties can apply now for direct assistance through FEMA’s IA program online here anytime, through the FEMA mobile app, or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Most languages are available.

Those eligible for FEMA’s IA program may receive help with rental assistance, home repair and personal property replacement, in addition to other uninsured or underinsured disaster losses. More information on FEMA’s IA program can be found on FEMA’s website.

Tennessee experienced eight confirmed tornadoes and severe weather on December 9. This weather event claimed seven lives and left significant damage across West and Middle Tennessee.

Resources and updates for survivors can be found on the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency website.