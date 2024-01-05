UC Berkeley’s plan to build student housing at People’s Park has won support from state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom, and police and Highway Patrol officers have barricaded the site to keep protesters out. But neighborhood groups opposing the project still have a case before the state Supreme Court, which could require the university to take a closer look at the local impacts of its housing construction — at least in future cases.
UC Berkeley says new law makes People’s Park lawsuit moot. Neighborhood opponents disagree
