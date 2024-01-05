Integra LifeSciences to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that Jan De Witte, president and chief executive officer will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on January 10, 2024 at 1:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website at http://investor.integralife.com/events-and-presentations.

About Integra LifeSciences
At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

