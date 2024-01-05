Public hearing to be held Feb. 5 on Clear Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant permit

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at North Henderson High School to receive public comments on the draft permit for the proposed Clear Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Hendersonville.

The facility is proposing to discharge municipal wastewater to Clear Creek in the French Broad River Basin. Clear Creek is classified as Class C waters. The discharge may affect future allocations of water in this portion of the French Broad River Basin.

All comments will be considered in the final determination regarding permit issuance and provisions for the draft permit, which is a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Wastewater Discharge Permit No. NC0090247.The draft permit and related documents are available online here.

Public Hearing Details

Date: Monday, February 5, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Auditorium at the North Henderson High School

Address: 35 Fruitland Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Register: Speaker registration opens at 5:30 p.m. onsite via s sign-up sheet.

In addition to comments received during the public hearing, written comments will also be accepted through 5 p.m. Feb. 6.

Printed copies of the draft permit and related documents may be reviewed by appointment at the department’s Asheville Regional Office, located at 2090 U.S. 70 Highway, Swannanoa, NC 28778-8211. To make an appointment to review the documents, please call 828-296-4500, and ask for a Water Quality Regional Operations supervisor. File materials may not be removed from any DWR office, but copy machines are available for use upon payment of the cost to DWR, pursuant to G.S. 132-6.2.

Public comments on the draft permit may be mailed to:

Wastewater Permitting

Attn: Henderson County-Clear Creek WWTP Permit

1617 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617

Comments must be postmarked no later than Feb. 6. Public comments may also be submitted by email to: publiccomments@deq.nc.gov. Please include “Clear Creek WWTP” in the email subject line. Comments will be accepted via email until 5 p.m. Feb. 6.

