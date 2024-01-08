NAAF Board of Directors Welcome David Granson and Dr. Lisa Bard Levine

David Granson and Lisa Bard Levine elected as newest members of NAAF's Board of Directors.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) is proud to announce that David Granson and Lisa Bard Levine, MD, MBA, have been elected to its Board of Directors effective this month.

David Granson is Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Asset & Wealth Management and has been with Goldman Sachs for more than twenty-five years. In addition, he is a member of Mt. Sinai Hospital’s Dermatology Advisory Board, of Bucknell University’s Freeman College of Management Advisory Board and previously served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

Mr. Granson earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bucknell University, a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business and has previously served with various non-profits including Junior Achievement, Wounded Warrior Project, and National Museum of American Jewish History.

Mr. Granson remarks, “I am honored to join NAAF’s Board of Directors. The Foundation is the largest non-profit funder of alopecia areata research, advocacy, and community support in the world, with a 40+ year legacy of driving meaningful change. NAAF is empowering people living with alopecia with more choices, as well as helping the world understand that alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease. It is not just hair.”

Dr. Lisa Bard Levine has devoted her career to building and creating health systems that improve the lives of patients and providers. She is the Chief Operating Officer for EasyCV, LLC, and a Strategic Advisor and former CEO of The MAVEN Project (Medical Alumni Volunteer Expert Network). Dr. Levine also manages an LLC focused on telehealth consulting with a particular interest in how to make health care accessible and equitable to all receiving and providing care.

Dr. Levine earned a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Business Administration, and a Doctor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, before training at Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It is an absolute privilege and honor to join the NAAF Board of Directors” says Dr. Levine. “I feel so fortunate to have found NAAF as my family searched to find resources, education, support, and community for our daughter with alopecia areata. Joining the NAAF Board gives me the opportunity to impact others as we scale our innovative and important work during this exciting, dynamic time in the industry. I look forward to contributing to this incredible community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome talented volunteer leaders like David Granson and Dr. Lisa Bard Levine to our board. Through their passion and expertise, David and Lisa will help shape NAAF’s future and expedite progress toward improved outcomes for our community,” says NAAF President & CEO, Nicole Friedland. “It is a new era for the alopecia areata community with increased public awareness of the disease and the development of new FDA-approved treatments that regrow hair. NAAF has worked hard to provide choices for people living with alopecia”.

About NAAF

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) is the voice of the alopecia areata community, serving the nearly 7 million Americans affected by this autoimmune disease, which causes unpredictable, often sudden, and severe hair loss. NAAF supports research to find a cure or acceptable treatment for alopecia areata, supports those with the disease, and educates the public about alopecia areata. Frequently dismissed as a cosmetic condition, alopecia can be a deeply traumatic experience, resulting in emotional and economic pain and social isolation. It is not just hair. A catalyst for driving research, support, and awareness, NAAF empowers the community with more choices to embrace or live free of alopecia areata. NAAF connects the patient, medical and scientific communities to drive research and treatment development, raise awareness to reduce stigma, and provide support to improve lives.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in San Rafael, CA, NAAF is the largest alopecia areata patient organization in the world, founded by patients for patients, driving research to find more treatments while striving for a cure. NAAF has been designated a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit by the Internal Revenue Service. NAAF is a Candid platinum-rated charity, a Charity Navigator Four Star charity, and meets the rigorous standards of the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance and the National Health Council.