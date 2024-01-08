2024 Marks the 10 YEAR Anniversary of Ordinary People Change the World series
I AM RUTH BADER GINSBURG written by Brad Meltzer and illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos is now on saleNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 7 million copies in print worldwide, a popular four-time Emmy nominated PBS KIDS animated show, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum which has more than 24 million viewers, and countless readers, the bestselling picture book biography series Ordinary People Change the World celebrates an enormous milestone in 2024 – 10 years since publication! I AM RUTH BADER GINSBURG will be published on January 9, 2024 and is the 32nd hero in this beloved series which has armed a generation of readers with real history and inspiring character attributes which show us all who we can be on our very best days.
Born out of his love of history and the desire to give his own kids real heroes to look up to, New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer highlights notable historical figures from around the world, including Walt Disney, Dolly Parton, Frida Kahlo, Gandhi, Anne Frank, Rosa Parks, Marie Curie, and many others. By showing what each of these inspiring people were like as children, kids can emulate the traits that make them great and realize their own potential.
Incredible things have happened in the last decade – Brad and Chris have met thousands of fans, read at the White House, collaborated with the heroes themselves (including Temple Grandin, Dolly Parton, Billie Jean King, John Lewis, and Jane Goodall), appeared on major national media, and the series has inspired Halloween costumes every single year. Most importantly, the Ordinary People Change the World series teaches history to this young age group and has keen insight into the current culture wars around history, especially as the world is starving for heroes.
Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legendary Supreme Court Justice, she was a young Jewish girl growing up in Brooklyn, inspired by books, past female trailblazers, and her mother to make the world a better, more just place to be. So even when people turned her away—for being a female and for being Jewish—she never stopped fighting for equal treatment for everyone by pushing back against unjust laws and the beliefs around them.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
BRAD MELTZER is the Emmy-nominated, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Lightning Rod and twelve other bestselling thrillers. He also writes non-fiction books like The Nazi Conspiracy, and the Ordinary People Change the World kids book series, which inspired the TV show on PBS KIDS, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.
In addition to his fiction, Brad is one of the only authors to ever have books on the bestseller list for Non-Fiction, Advice, Children’s Books, and even comic books, for which he won the prestigious Eisner Award. Brad is also the host of Brad Meltzer’s Decoded on the History Channel, and is responsible for helping find the missing 9/11 flag with his show, Brad Meltzer’s Lost History. The Hollywood Reporter put him on their list of the 25 Most Powerful Authors.
ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR
CHRISTOPHER ELIOPOULOS (chriseliopoulos.com) began his illustration career working on thousands of comics, including his own Cow Boy, Franklin Richards: Son of a Genius, and the graphic novels Cosmic Commandos and Monster Mayhem. He is also the author and illustrator of the picture books The Yawns Are Coming! and The Giggles Are Coming!, A Little Emotional, and is the co-creator of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum. Chris lives in New Jersey with his wife and has twin sons.
I AM RUTH BADER GINSBURG
by Brad Melzer and illustrated by Chris Eliopoulos
Rocky Pond Books ▪ 1/9/2024
9780593533338 ▪ Hardcover ▪ $16.99
