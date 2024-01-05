Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,626 in the last 365 days.

Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti and Representative Tim Briggs announce $217,600 for Harriton Preserve

Lower Merion, PA – January 5, 2024 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D- Montgomery/Delaware) and Representative Tim Briggs (D- Montgomery) today announced $217,600 awarded to Harriton Preserve for the Stream and Parkland Restoration project in Lower Merion. This grant, which was awarded through Pennsylvania’s Growing Greener Plus Grants Program, will also aid the Harriton Preserve in their education and outreach initiatives.

Growing Greener remains the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address Pennsylvania’s environmental protection and restoration needs.

“The Growing Greener Program is a critical source of funding to address climate concerns across the Commonwealth,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I’m proud that this funding has been awarded to one of District Seventeen’s beautiful natural resources that benefits the whole community. When we invest in protecting and maintaining our outdoor spaces, our return benefits the health and wellbeing of many generations to come.” 

The program has helped to slash the backlog of farmland-preservation projects statewide; protect open space; eliminate the maintenance backlog in state parks; clean up abandoned mines and restore watersheds; provide funds for recreational trails and local parks; help communities address land use; and provide new and upgraded water and sewer systems.

“I’m proud to support the Growing Greener Program and its investment in the Preserve at Harriton’s restoration signifies a commitment to safeguarding natural havens for passive recreation,” said Representative Briggs. “This grant fuels not just revitalization, but the longevity of our community’s ecological legacy, setting a strong precedent for responsible open space management.”

Read more about the Growing Greener grant program and see other recent awards here.

###

You just read:

Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti and Representative Tim Briggs announce $217,600 for Harriton Preserve

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more