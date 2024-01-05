Jeju, South Korea Retreat: Camaraderie Forged, Friendly Flourished

Seoul, South Korea , Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 7 - 12 December 2023, esteemed partners of Procap International from South Korea, China and the Philippines had a very fruitful retreat on the picturesque island of Jeju, South Korea. During the retreat, partners from these 3 countries were able to share ideas, initiatives and strategies openly, frankly and sincerely in the conducive and scenic environment of this renowned island resort. At the end of the retreat, new camaraderie was forged, existing friendly flourished and new partnerships were established. Partners from the Philippines and China have extended their warm invitation.







During the retreat, partners had ample opportunities to interact with the management team as they discussed strategic plans and goals for Procap International going forward. The management team also elaborated on the business plans for the respective countries as the company is looking to expand its international reach and network.

At the end of the retreat, new camaraderie was forged, existing friendly flourished and new partnerships were established. Partners from the Philippines and China have extended their warm invitation for the South Korean partners to visit their respective countries in the coming months.

About Procap International

ProCap International, a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built based on risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever-evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Policyholders and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

