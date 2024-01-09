Regina Temple Shares Her Insights with Menal Bokhari

Gina Temple

ODESSA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiring and retaining talent has always been an issue in healthcare, but now more so than ever. A recent episode of Menal Bokhari's podcast touches on this topic. The podcast also discusses several significant concerns in the healthcare industry.

Regina Temple, Ph.D., FACHE, is a senior healthcare executive with a wealth of experience revitalizing underperforming healthcare facilities, maximizing profitable revenue, and implementing LEAN process improvement. She recently joined Menal Bokhari's podcast, which seeks to bridge the gap between companies hiring and candidates seeking jobs.

In the podcast, Regina Temple was asked about a particular healthcare challenge when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. She mentioned that one of the biggest problems in healthcare is the shortage of registered nurses, not just in America but globally.

Regina Temple also shared her insights on how to create an environment that attracts top talent and how vital it is that the people hired are highly skilled and passionate about what they do. Equally important is to hire like-minded individuals who will espouse the mission, vision, and values of the organization.

Regina Temple and Menal Bokhari discussed the strategies used in balancing demands for for-profit and non-profit organizations -- namely the Baldrige Framework and Quint Studer's Leadership Model.

Lastly, Regina Temple offered advice to women who want to go up to the top level in their careers. She mentioned that the top three things women should do are be humble, respect the work that has already been done, and raise their hand for everything.

The podcast can be accessed on LinkedIn.

About Regina Temple

Regina Temple has a passion for serving as an advocate for those in need. This was the primary reason she entered nursing school in 1992. After entering the field of healthcare, Regina quickly identified the positive impact that servant leadership and organizational design had on the work environment and the organization's culture. Soon after, she began her academic journey, a Master of Public Administration, and ended with a Doctorate in Applied Management and Decision Sciences from Walden University in 2009. Her academic focus was on Leadership and Organizational Change. Today, Regina is a change agent with proven results in organizational change, including work culture, employee satisfaction, customer satisfaction, physician satisfaction, and overall dashboard performance and results (People, Service, Quality, Growth, and Finance).

Overall, Regina Temple has served in the healthcare community for over 30 years with experiences ranging from for-profit and not-for-profit organizations to unionized and non-unionized facilities to acute care settings and outpatient centers. She has served as an Examiner for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2006 and 2010, deployed Quint Studer's evidence-based leadership model across multiple hospital settings, and completed Lean Facilitator training in 2012.

