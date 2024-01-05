Manchin Statement On Third Anniversary Of January 6th Capitol Insurrection

January 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement ahead of the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

“Three years after the January 6th insurrection, it’s important to remember that American democracy is not always guaranteed. We have to constantly work to protect and strengthen it. On this dark day in 2021, an angry mob attacked police officers, assaulted members of the media, and targeted political leaders on both sides of the aisle in an effort to stop the lawful certification of a legitimate election. I will always be grateful for the law enforcement who defended the Capitol on that day so that we could continue our work to enable the transfer of power from one administration to the next.

“But similar to every challenge that America has faced, we must come out on the other side stronger and more committed to protecting American institutions. I am optimistic that the American people understand the horrors of that day and have a restored interest in preserving our republic. In a clearly divided Congress, I’m proud we came together to pass the Electoral Count Reform Act with overwhelming bipartisan support to ensure that the events of that dreadful day are never duplicated. I vow to continue fighting to protect our democracy and our enduring American spirit.”