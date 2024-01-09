Dr. Hind Louali Honors the National Mathematics Medalists

Dr. Hind Louali

Dr. Hind Louali, the owner and founder of the French School of Austin – or Ecole Jean-Jacques Rousseau honors the National Mathematics Medalists.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 National Mathematics was held earlier this year. This huge competition featured participants from schools across the United States. The competition serves as a reliable gauge of the student's ability in the field of mathematics.

The National Mathematics is a competition for the top students in the nation. As with every year, the 2023 contest was a fierce battle, with over 35,300 participants from 754 schools and 46 states.

The students at the French School of Austin – Ecole Jean-Jacques Rousseau, founded by Dr. Hind Louali, scored in the top 10 percent of all participants in each grade, from grade 2 to grade 6. Overall, there were 12 participants and 9 honor roll medalists. Apart from ranking in the top 10 percent nationally, the students also came first, second, third, and fourth in the state of Texas.

The awarding ceremony was held on May 27, 2023, and Dr. Hind Louali mentioned that all the winners and honorable mentions were recognized and their feats celebrated.

About the French School of Austin – Ecole Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Dr. Hind Louali is the owner and founder of the French School of Austin – or Ecole Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a private, independent, bilingual school for students from preschool to Grade 8.

Located in North Austin, the French School of Austin has given students a bilingual preparatory education since 2005. The school offers a multicultural, multi-language learning environment wherein instruction is given in both French and English, with an optional third language track either in Arabic, Spanish, or Mandarin.

The school's curricula are based on the guidelines of the French Ministry of Education as well as the Texas Education Agency while supplemented by the important elements advanced in the American private school educational system. By the end of middle school, the dual approach of the French School of Austin – Ecole Jean-Jacques Rousseau produces students who are academically adept and bilingual, who are proficient in both English and French, as well as a third language.