Tartaglione Announces $350,000 in Growing Greener Grants

Philadelphia − January 5, 2024 – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione, Senate Democratic Whip, announced $350,000 has been awarded to the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) for the Tacony Reaches Green Infrastructure Stormwater Mitigation Project.

The project will use the funds to design and create a green stormwater infrastructure along Tacony Creek. This project is a part of the PWD’s Strategic Watershed Improvement Plan for stabilizing and improving stream corridors and this work will directly support the city’s 25-year green stormwater management program, Green City, Clean Waters.

“Investing in green infrastructure projects, like the Tacony Reaches Project, displays our commitment to a sustainable, resilient, and greener future,” said Senator Tartaglione. “When government invests in green infrastructure, it not only benefits our environment but also sets the stage for new economic opportunities, cleaner communities, and increased and more equitable public health.”

As part of this work, the Philadelphia Water Department is planning to stabilize several portions of stream bank along the Tacony Creek, just south of E Roosevelt Blvd.

The funds are made available through the Growing Greener grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Projects are awarded funding to help address Pennsylvania’s critical environmental concerns of the 21st century.

For more information about the Tacony Creek project visit the city’s website. For more information regarding Growing Greener Grant funding visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection website.

