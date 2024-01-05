AB918 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2024-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to renumber 452.14 (2); to renumber and amend 452.14 (4m) (a); to amend 452.01 (5g), 452.14 (4r), 452.17 (1), 452.17 (3), 452.19 (1), 452.23 (title) and 452.23 (4); to repeal and recreate 452.23 (3); and to create 452.07 (4), 452.12 (5) (e), 452.14 (2) (b), 452.14 (2) (c), 452.14 (3) (im), 452.14 (4m) (a) 1., 452.23 (5) and 710.13 of the statutes; Relating to: various changes regarding the laws governing real estate practice, disclosures regarding real property wholesalers, and providing a penalty.