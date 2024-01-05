5 Best SurveySparrow Alternatives & Competitors in 2024

Figure 1. Popularity of SurveySparrow survey tool on Google search engine between 2021-2024

Online surveys are a crucial method for companies to gather customer feedback, influence product development, marketing strategies, and decision-making processes. While SurveySparrow stands out as a powerful tool for collecting, analyzing, and acting on feedback, it has challenges, like a steep pricing model and occasional survey malfunctions, leading to user dissatisfaction.

Here, we present the top 5 alternative survey software to SurveySparrow, aimed at assisting companies in choosing the right survey tool for their needs and survey creation processes.

Top 5 SurveySparrow Alternatives

Vendors Reviews* Ratings* Employee size Free

trial Pricing Languages Media file addition Survey

respondent size Data quality control Predictive analytics Customer support SurveySparrow 1,989 4.6/5 272 ✅ Starts from 19$ per month 70+ Photo

Video ✖ ✖ with add-ons 24/7 phone support resonio by Clickworker 69 4.6/5 1,009 ✅ Custom pricing 45 ✅ 6M+ AI-powered bot & fraud detection ✅ 24/7 phone support Pollfish 232 4.5/5 64 ✖️ Starts from

0.95$ per response 50+ ✅ 550M AI-powered bot & fraud detection ✖ 24/7 live support QuestionPro 1,285 4.5/5 407 ✅ Starts from 99$ per month 100+ ✅ 22M Automated response filtering ✖ 24/7 live support SurveyMonkey 29,477 4.4/5 1,361 ✅ Starts from

1$ per response 15+ Photo

Video 175M+ AI-powered bot & fraud detection ✖ 24/7 phone support Zoho Survey 1,291 4.5/5 19,697 ✅ Starts from 35$ per month 30+ ✅ Not mentioned ✖ with add-ons Email support

* Based on the total number of reviews and average ratings on software review platforms G2, Capterra & Trustradius.

Vendor selection criteria

Considering the multitude of SurveySparrow alternatives, we have optimized our benchmarking process by employing clear and specific criteria to ensure an impartial evaluation. Our emphasis has been on metrics that are publicly available and easily verifiable through either the vendors’ official websites or reputable third-party platforms such as G2, Capterra, and Trustradius. Thus, we centered our attention on vendors with:

at least 65+ reviews on G2, Capterra, and Trustradius

At least 4.4/5 average ratings on software review platforms

more than 50 employees, as stated on LinkedIn

>Evaluation of SurveySparrow and the alternative survey tools

SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow provides interactive surveys, fostering deeper audience engagement. Beyond traditional survey tools, it offers audience management, analytics, customization, and multi-channel distribution, including the ability to conduct offline surveys. Praised for its user-friendly design and drag-and-drop features, SurveySparrow empowers businesses to effectively gather meaningful feedback and translate it into actionable insights.

Pros

Onboarding: It is mentioned that the onboarding process for SurveySparrow is notably efficient, requiring minimal time to set up accounts, which contributes positively to client retention.1

Data analysis: Users state that the data analysis capabilities in SurveySparrow are exceptionally high-quality and surpass those of similar tools.2

Cons

Pricing: It is mentioned that the major drawback of SurveySparrow, especially for small businesses, is its expensive pricing plans, which may not offer value for money compared to other survey platforms.3

Incomplete surveys: Many users have reported surveys crashing midway and display issues that prevent scrolling, leading to incomplete surveys and resulting in a considerable number of complaints from users.4

Survey participant recruitment: The tool does not provide survey respondents for those who want to share surveys with larger audience.

AI integration: It is mentioned that while there are few drawbacks, enhancements in the ChatGPT AI function are needed.5

User interface: The user interface could benefit from a more modern or upgraded design.6

resonio by Clickworker

Resonio, supported by Clickworker, is a dynamic survey platform that connects with a vast network of over 6 million participants for survey completion. This platform is crafted to help companies gather and scrutinize customer feedback, offering a comprehensive view of the gathered insights. It emphasizes simplifying the data collection process, enabling companies to effectively gather and understand survey data.

Pros

Advanced data processing: It is mentioned that the key advantage of the product lies in its advanced data processing features and its utilization of a crowd-based workforce.7

Usability: It is mentioned that the app is favored for its intuitive and simple usability.8

Swift processing: Users state that the application is appreciated for its strategically positioned buttons and swift processing capabilities, which are effective even on less powerful devices.9

Cons

Learning curve: It is mentioned that for users entirely new to AI and machine learning technologies, there may be a minor learning curve when first using the platform.10

Pollfish

Pollfish is a market research software that specializes in distributing surveys through mobile apps, using a Random Device Engagement methodology for unbiased responses. It features rigorous quality controls to ensure data accuracy. With access to over 550 million mobile users, the platform offers fast data collection and advanced audience targeting. Pollfish provides an efficient solution for businesses seeking real-time market insights.

Pros

Live tracking: It is mentioned that the live tracking feature is a notable aspect of the tool, setting it apart from many other similar tools.11

Survey customization: It is noted that the customizable templates significantly simplify the process, allowing for quick survey deployment.12

Cons

Technical support: It is expressed that additional guidance on effectively using Pollfish would be beneficial, especially for those without an extensive background in technology, highlighting the need for “pro tips.”13

Media surveys: It is mentioned that the desired feature is the option for users to submit photos for review.14

Survey results: Users state that it is confusing how the survey results are tabulated.15

Free trial: Customers wish for a free version to use the tool to understand its capabilities and whether it worth the investment.16

QuestionPro

QuestionPro is a versatile and user-friendly online survey platform that offers a wide range of features for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys. It includes over 80 different question types, along with advanced functionalities like branching and skip logic, making it adaptable for various survey needs.

Pros

Real-time reporting: It is noted that QuestionPro’s real-time reporting and analytics capabilities are key in facilitating the post-event evaluation process.17

Offline surveys: It is mentioned that QuestionPro’s mobile feature enables the collection of survey responses even in offline mode.18

Cons

Learning curve: It is mentioned by several users that the learning curve for the platform is somewhat steep.19

Interface: It is expressed that there is a desire for greater flexibility and a more user-friendly interface, as the current one is not very intuitive and can be disorganized. Additionally, when downloading responses into Excel, the output is often messy.20

Slow operations: It is mentioned that the software occasionally operates slowly, which complicates the process of reviewing the collected data.21

SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is an online survey platform that offers tools for creating and conducting surveys. It features a range of question types and a user-friendly interface, making it suitable for collecting feedback, opinions, and data. The platform includes analytics tools for analyzing responses and deriving insights. It is commonly used for market research, customer satisfaction surveys, and understanding audience preferences.

Pros

Survey formatting: It is noted that SurveyMonkey offers extensive functionality for customizing questions and compiling data in various formats, including multiple-choice, freeform data entry, and radial dials.22

Third-party integration: It is mentioned that one of the advantages is the ability to integrate with popular tools like Google Sheets and Salesforce.23

Cons

Basic interface: It is noted that the software can sometimes be overly simplistic. While it’s effective for basic information gathering, a more refined appearance would be beneficial for professional presentations or when addressing unfamiliar audiences.24

Raw data quality: It is noted that the quality of the exported raw data, intended for personal analysis, could be enhanced.25

Customer support: Users mention that direct support or sales are not available, requiring users to fill out forms and wait for email responses.26

Zoho Survey

ZohoSurvey is an online survey tool designed to meet the diverse needs of various users such as businesses, educators, artists, and students. The platform supports over 25 question types and features like skip logic and piping, enabling users to design tailored surveys that align with their brand and style. It also offers customizable themes and the ability to share surveys through social media and email campaigns​

Pros

Team collaboration: It is noted that the platform supports collaboration, allowing users to invite others to edit surveys before they are published.27

Data analysis: It is mentioned that the platform offers robust functions for survey analysis.28

Cons

Restricted survey respondent size: It is mentioned that a significant limitation of the lower-tier plans is the restricted number of responses allowed per survey, posing challenges for users with large sample sizes or frequent survey requirements.29

Survey visualization: It is suggested that the addition of chart-based results at the end of surveys would be beneficial, providing a clear and easily understandable overview of the survey outcomes.30

Payment options: It is noted that the lack of a customizable payment option, which would make the service more accessible to everyone, is a drawback. The current structure, requiring a full month’s subscription even when not needed, is seen as a negative aspect.31

Core features of survey tools

Multilanguage surveys

While companies create surveys targeted at users from different countries, languages other than English are needed. This feature facilitates the collection of more accurate and relevant data by eliminating language barriers and enhances the respondents’ engagement, as they are more likely to participate in surveys presented in their native language.

The integration of media files in surveys is an increasingly popular feature in modern survey software. This capability allows for the inclusion of images, videos, and audio clips within the survey, which can significantly enhance the engagement and clarity of the questionnaire. Media files can be used to provide visual context, demonstrate products, or convey complex information more effectively than text alone.

Survey respondent size

The capacity to reach a large and diverse respondent pool is a critical aspect of survey tools. This feature enables businesses and researchers to gather data from a broad spectrum of participants, ensuring that the survey results are representative of the target audience. A larger respondent size enhances the statistical reliability of the survey findings, making them more credible and useful for decision-making.

If you want to know more about survey participant recruitment, check out our comprehensive guide.

Data quality control

Data quality control in survey software refers to the methods and features used to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the survey responses. This includes checks for duplicate responses, validation rules to ensure that answers are within a reasonable range, and AI-driven algorithms to detect and filter out bot responses.

Predictive analytics

Predictive analytics in survey software involves using advanced algorithms and data modeling techniques to analyze data, forecast future trends and behaviors based on the survey data. By analyzing patterns and correlations within the survey responses, predictive analytics can provide valuable insights that inform strategic planning, product development, and targeted marketing efforts.

Customer support

Good customer support can significantly enhance the customer experience, especially for those who are new to creating surveys or who are dealing with complex survey designs. This may include various forms of support, such as live chat, email assistance, detailed help guides, and even personalized consulting services.

