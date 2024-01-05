Top 7 TikTok Proxies: Features, Prices & Performance Analysis

When utilizing TikTok for business activities, such as operating multiple accounts or scraping data from the platform, you might face certain limitations imposed by TikTok. These restrictions can include IP bans or geo-blocking, which prevent access to specific content based on your location. To overcome these barriers and enhance your overall experience on the platform, you can use TikTok proxies, such as residential or mobile proxies. These proxies act as intermediaries, allowing you to access TikTok from different IP addresses and locations.

The article evaluates the top TikTok service providers, focusing on their main attributes, efficacy, and pricing structures. Comparing the top players would be useful for individuals or businesses trying to decide which service provider best fits their budget and TikTok marketing needs.

The best TikTok proxy providers of 2024

Providers Starting price* Web unblocker** PAYG*** Free trial Bright Data $10 for 1 GB ✅ All proxies 7-day Smartproxy $14 for 2 GB ✅ Residential

Mobile 14-day money-back IPRoyal $12 for 2 GB ❌ Residential ❌ SOAX $99 for 15 GB ✅ ❌ 3-day trial for $1.99 NetNut $300 for 15 GB ✅ ❌ 7-day ProxyEmpire $40 for 8 GB ❌ Residential

Mobile $1.97: 100 MB residential, 50 MB mobile IPBurger $79 for 5 GB ❌ ❌ 7-day trial for $9

Notes:

Starting price*: Based on the smallest residential package available for monthly subscription. Our comparison of various TikTok proxy services focuses on their residential proxies, which are ideal for social media purposes. This is due to the fact that their IP addresses come from actual internet service providers, enabling them to appear more legitimate.

Web unblocker**: Proxies alone may not be effective due to the anti-bot detection systems employed by social media platforms. To ensure better performance, it’s important to pair proxies with web unblocker tools. These unblockers enable users to mimic real user activity, thereby effectively circumventing website blocking methods.

PAYG***: The products included in this column can be purchased using the pay-as-you-go option.

1. Bright Data

Bright Data is one of the largest and most diverse proxy networks in the market, offering all types of proxy servers like residential, ISP, mobile and datacenter. The proxy provider distinguishes itself from other proxy providers with its premium features.

Features

Extensive network: 72 million residential IPs, 1.6 million datacenter, 700 billion ISP (static residential proxies), and 7 million mobile IPs.

72 million residential IPs, 1.6 million datacenter, 700 billion ISP (static residential proxies), and 7 million mobile IPs. Advanced targeting options: Target proxies based on country, city, carrier level, or zip code level. For targeting a particular city, you should opt for a shared (pay-per-IP) or a dedicated proxy network.

Target proxies based on country, city, carrier level, or zip code level. For targeting a particular city, you should opt for a shared (pay-per-IP) or a dedicated proxy network. Rotating IPs: Enables you to manage the frequency of IP changes by adjusting the number of requests allowed before an IP rotation, setting the time interval between IP rotations, and determining the total number of IPs in your rotation pool.

Enables you to manage the frequency of IP changes by adjusting the number of requests allowed before an IP rotation, setting the time interval between IP rotations, and determining the total number of IPs in your rotation pool. Shared and dedicated IP pools: Within residential, mobile, and datacenter proxy networks, two types of IP addresses are available: shared and dedicated.

Pricing

2. Smartproxy

Smartproxy offers a variety of proxy types, such as datacenter, residential, ISP, and mobile proxies, backed by an extensive IP address pool. They provide residential and mobile proxies specifically suited for managing multiple accounts on social media platforms. Smartproxy is known for its combination of comprehensive features, user-friendly interface, and affordable pricing.

With the purchase of residential proxies, you gain free access to the antidetect browser, X-Browser, which is ideal for creating and managing multiple social media accounts.

Features

Large proxy network: 55 million residential proxies, 10 million mobile proxies, and 500,000 datacenter IP addresses (shared and dedicated).

55 million residential proxies, 10 million mobile proxies, and 500,000 datacenter IP addresses (shared and dedicated). Rotating and static IPs: Change IPs with each request, or maintain the same IP for durations of 1 to 10 minutes and 30 minutes. Residential proxies offer durations ranging from 1 to 10, and up to 30 minutes. For datacenter proxies, the maximum duration is up to 30 minutes.

Change IPs with each request, or maintain the same IP for durations of 1 to 10 minutes and 30 minutes. Residential proxies offer durations ranging from 1 to 10, and up to 30 minutes. For datacenter proxies, the maximum duration is up to 30 minutes. Authentication methods: Provide both Username:Password authentication and Whitelisted IP authentication methods. Whitelisted IP authentication option is available for residential proxies.

Provide both Username:Password authentication and Whitelisted IP authentication methods. Whitelisted IP authentication option is available for residential proxies. Shared proxies: Offer a pool of 100K shared datacenter IPs that supports HTTP/HTTPS proxies.

Offer a pool of 100K shared datacenter IPs that supports HTTP/HTTPS proxies. Sequential and non-sequential IP addresses: Offer the option to select sequential or non-sequential IP addresses, with a 25% additional fee for choosing non-sequential IPs.

Offer the option to select sequential or non-sequential IP addresses, with a 25% additional fee for choosing non-sequential IPs. OS filtering by iOS & Android: Specify proxies that emulate the characteristics of devices running on iOS and Android.

Pricing

3. IPRoyal

IPRoyal offers affordable proxy services suited for diverse applications such as web scraping and sneaker copping. They cover four types of proxies, including residential, datacenter and mobile.

The provider suggests utilizing their residential proxy network or mobile proxies for accessing major social media platforms. IPRoyal residential proxies hold the same IP for up to 7 days. This approach helps in avoiding account restrictions while ensuring smoother access to social media platforms.

Features

IP rotation: IP rotation interval varies based on the chosen plan. With the 1-day plan, you can manually rotate your IP address every 6 minutes. For the 30, 60, and 90-day plans, the rotation can be done manually or automatically at the same interval of every 6 minutes.

IP rotation interval varies based on the chosen plan. With the 1-day plan, you can manually rotate your IP address every 6 minutes. For the 30, 60, and 90-day plans, the rotation can be done manually or automatically at the same interval of every 6 minutes. Proxy pool: 500 billion mobile, 2 million residential,

500 billion mobile, 2 million residential, Rotating & static sessions: You have the option to access a new IP address with each request or opt for a sticky session lasting up to 24 hours.

You have the option to access a new IP address with each request or opt for a sticky session lasting up to 24 hours. Dedicated & shared IPs : ISP, datacenter, mobile and sneaker proxies are private. Residential proxies are shared.

: ISP, datacenter, mobile and sneaker proxies are private. Residential proxies are shared. City and region-level targeting: Only available for residential proxies.

Only available for residential proxies. Auto-rotating: Available for residential proxy network.

Pricing

Free trial : If you’re registering on behalf of a company, you may qualify for a trial. However, if you’re signing up as an individual, it’s recommended to start with the smallest available traffic package for Royal residential proxies, or opt for one-day plans for static residential, sneaker, and mobile proxies.They don’t offer a trial or refunds for residential proxy services.

: If you’re registering on behalf of a company, you may qualify for a trial. However, if you’re signing up as an individual, it’s recommended to start with the smallest available traffic package for Royal residential proxies, or opt for one-day plans for static residential, sneaker, and mobile proxies.They don’t offer a trial or refunds for residential proxy services. Pay-as-you-go option: Available for residential proxies.

4. SOAX

SOAX’s proxy network consists of residential, US ISP, mobile, and US datacenter proxies for social media sites. For instance, TikTok mobile proxies allow users to manage multiple TikTok accounts, bypass TikTok restrictions, and collect public data from the platform.

Features

Automatic IP rotation: The proxy rotation options vary, offering a range from 90 seconds to 600 seconds. Alternatively, you have the option to rotate the proxies with every request.

The proxy rotation options vary, offering a range from 90 seconds to 600 seconds. Alternatively, you have the option to rotate the proxies with every request. Proxy network : IPRoyal offers Static ISP proxies and Datacenter (DC) proxies in the USA, both of which can be set for rotation periods of up to 24 hours.

: IPRoyal offers Static ISP proxies and Datacenter (DC) proxies in the USA, both of which can be set for rotation periods of up to 24 hours. Shared and dedicated datacenter IPs: Offer shared datacenter proxies (used by multiple users simultaneously) and dedicated datacenter proxies ( exclusive to a single user at a time).

Pricing

Free trial: Offer a trial period for 1.99$ lasts for 3 days and has 100 MB of traffic.

Offer a trial period for 1.99$ lasts for 3 days and has 100 MB of traffic. Pay-as-you-go option: Unavailable

5. NetNut

NetNut is known for its proxy solutions, and has expanded its offerings in 2023 with the introduction of three new data scraping products: Unlocker, Social Scraper, and SERP Scraper API.

Features

Proxy pool: 52 million residential IPs, 1 million static residential, 250 billion mobile, and 150 billion datacenter proxies.

52 million residential IPs, 1 million static residential, 250 billion mobile, and 150 billion datacenter proxies. Shared proxy pool: Offer shared datacenter proxies.

Offer shared datacenter proxies. Dedicated proxy pool: Their ISP and rotating residential proxies are dedicated.

Their ISP and rotating residential proxies are dedicated. Personalized IP rotation: NetNut provides a tailored rotation option for its Residential and Mobile proxy services.

NetNut provides a tailored rotation option for its Residential and Mobile proxy services. City-level targeting: Provide the option to select proxies based on specific cities and states within the United States.

Pricing

Free trial: 7-day trial

7-day trial Pay-as-you-go option: Unavailable

6. ProxyEmpire

ProxyEmpire is another TikTok proxy server provider that offers mobile, residential and datacenter proxies for data collection purposes. ProxyEmpire’s proxy services are compatible with several antidetect browsers, streamlining the management of accounts, and TikTok bots.

Features

Proxy pool: 9 million rotating residential IP addresses with city and ISP targeting, 5 million rotating and dedicated 4G & 5G mobile proxies, and 70 billion rotating datacenter proxies.

9 million rotating residential IP addresses with city and ISP targeting, 5 million rotating and dedicated 4G & 5G mobile proxies, and 70 billion rotating datacenter proxies. Automatic IP rotation: The rotation interval for the proxy can be set between 90 seconds and 1 hour.

The rotation interval for the proxy can be set between 90 seconds and 1 hour. Targeting options: Rotating residential and mobile proxies offer targeting options that include region/state, city, and ISP/mobile carrier. However, static residential proxies and rotating datacenter proxies are limited to country-level targeting only.

Rotating residential and mobile proxies offer targeting options that include region/state, city, and ISP/mobile carrier. However, static residential proxies and rotating datacenter proxies are limited to country-level targeting only. Supported protocols: Rotating residential and mobile proxies support HTTP/HTTPS, SOCKS4/SOCKS5, and UDP protocols. Meanwhile, rotating datacenter proxies, static residential proxies, and dedicated mobile proxies are compatible with HTTP and SOCKS5 protocols.

Pricing

Free trial: ProxyEmpire doesn’t offer a free trial. You have the option to try their proxy services with a $1.97 trial, which offers 100 MB of residential and 50 MB of mobile proxy data.

ProxyEmpire doesn’t offer a free trial. You have the option to try their proxy services with a $1.97 trial, which offers 100 MB of residential and 50 MB of mobile proxy data. Pay-as-you-go option: Available for rotating residential and rotating mobile proxies.

7. IPBurger

IPBurger is a proxy and VPN service provider, offering proxies for social media platforms, including TikTok.

Features

Rotating and static IPs: Assign a different IP address for every connection request or maintain the same IP for up to 30 minutes.

Assign a different IP address for every connection request or maintain the same IP for up to 30 minutes. ISP and city-level targeting: IPBurger’s residential proxies support ISP, state, or city-level targeting options. ISP-level targeting allows users to select and use proxies that are specifically associated with certain Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

IPBurger’s residential proxies support ISP, state, or city-level targeting options. ISP-level targeting allows users to select and use proxies that are specifically associated with certain Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Fresh proxies: Provide fresh IP addresses from seven countries, encompassing the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Germany (DE), Canada (CA), France (FR), and others.

Pricing

Free trial: They offer a 7-day trial for regular rotating residential IPs only for $9. This is a nonrefundable plan.

They offer a 7-day trial for regular rotating residential IPs only for $9. This is a nonrefundable plan. Pay-as-you-go option: Unavailable

What is a TikTok proxy?

A TikTok proxy is a specific type of proxy server designed to bypass restrictions on TikTok, facilitate TikTok automation, and enable access to the platform.

