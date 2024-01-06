Grow in EMEA Spent 2023 Expanding Globally in Europe
In 2023, Grow in EMEA demonstrated impressive growth in the financial technology (fintech) sector in Europe through its investments.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In 2023, Grow in EMEA demonstrated impressive growth in the financial technology (fintech) sector in Europe through its investments. Within this context, a fintech company named Wamo conducted an investment round with a valuation of 19 million Euros.
Grow in EMEA's participation in this round and support for Wamo strengthened the company's investor portfolio. Additionally, another fintech company named Salv raised a total of 3.9 million Euros in its investment round completed in December, and Grow in EMEA participated in this round, securing its place among Salv's investors.
In 2023, portfolio companies of Grow in EMEA demonstrated significant growth. REM People, an AI-powered retail technology firm with a global workforce exceeding 160 employees, secured a direct investment of $12 million during the year. Similarly, EKMOB, a salesforce automation tool, successfully closed a bridge investment round with a valuation of $5 million. Additionally, KahvegibiKahve, a B2C entity within the Grow in EMEA portfolio, attained a valuation of €2 million in its latest funding round conducted in August 2023, spearheaded by the Canadian Venture Capital firm, Right Season Investments Corp. Another company within the Grow in EMEA portfolio, SaasTech.io, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise, finalized a crowdfunding initiative with a valuation set at $3 million, securing in excess of $300,000 in capital.
The founder of the company, Ali Rıza Babaoğlan, delivered speeches in September at the Emerge event in Istanbul and the Startup Malta event organized by Malta Enterprise, sharing the success story of the company and its future goals. Moreover, the company's partners attended Slush, one of the world's largest entrepreneurship events held in Helsinki, meeting numerous important investors and entrepreneurs internationally. These events contributed to expanding the company's global network and staying informed about industry developments, supporting the company's growth objectives.
In line with its growth strategy, Grow in EMEA continued to establish new companies in Finland and the United Kingdom, expanding its presence in these regions in addition to its operations in Estonia and the United Arab Emirates. Also, as a member of FIBAN, one of Europe's largest angel investment networks, Grow in EMEA actively played a role in the 4NGELS program supported by the European Union, providing support to innovative projects in this significant entrepreneurship program.
Since 2015, the company invested in other enterprises such as REM People, EKMOB, Scruples Research, iLove VPN , SaaSTech.io, and KahvegibiKahve (DIPCAF). In 2022, Grow in EMEA became an investor in the globally leading car-sharing application, Bolt.
Elif Serra Sanal
Grow in EMEA
+372 5853 2556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram