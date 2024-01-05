Submit Release
eXtended EudraVigilance Medicinal Product Dictionary (XEVMPD) training course, Online, from 18 June 2024 to 20 June 2024

The training focuses on:

  • Explaining the guidance and specifically the mandatory data elements necessary for the electronic submission of information on authorised and unauthorised (referred to in the XEVMPD as 'development') medicinal products;
  • Applying the format of the eXtended EudraVigilance Product Report Message (XEVPRM);
  • The use of the XEVMPD data entry tool (EVWEB).

It includes exercises in the XEVPRM data entry tool (EVWEB) for the electronic submission and maintenance of development medicinal products.

