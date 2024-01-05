Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Announces The Allagash Wilderness Waterway Visiting Artist Program

MAINE, January 5 - Back to current news.

January 5, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, MAINE - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced the start of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway (AWW) Visiting Artist Program application period. Geared towards visual artists seeking inspiration in the heart of nature, the AWW Visiting Artist Program invites applications for an immersive two-week residency amidst the remote wilderness of Maine.

The AWW has long been a source of inspiration for Indigenous people, rusticators, artisans, and the public alike. Its landscapes and setting have sparked creativity for centuries, evident in the many stories, drawings, photography, and music crafted by those captivated by its allure. Henry David Thoreau found inspiration during his mid-1800s journey to Pillsbury Island on Eagle Lake, chronicling his adventure in The Maine Woods.

Honoring this rich history, the DACF Bureau of Parks and Lands proudly continues the Visiting Artist Program, aiming to immerse a visual artist in the AWW wilderness, encouraging them to interpret and share their unique experience through their art.

The selected visual artist will enjoy a host of benefits, including:

Rustic cabin lodging on the Waterway for two weeks in August

Orientation to the Waterway by AWW rangers

Ranger safety check-ins, coordination of AWW transportation, open studio access, and participation in public program(s)

Opportunity to invite one guest to join them, free of charge

Extensive media coverage through Department press releases, social media posts, and the DACF Bureau of Parks and Lands newsletter, both before, during, and after their Allagash stay.

The online application period closes on February 6, 2024. Interested visual artists are encouraged to visit maine.gov/dacf/aww-artist for complete details, examine previous AWW Visiting Artists' works, and submit their applications.

For further information, please contact AWW Superintendent Mark Deroche at (207) 557-1372 or by email at mark.deroche@maine.gov.

Established by the Maine State Legislature in 1966 and designated by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1970 as the first state-administered National Wild and Scenic River System component, the AWW spans 92 miles of remote wilderness. Explore the Allagash at maine.gov/allagash, discover the AWW Foundation, and order a copy of the Allagash Explorer.