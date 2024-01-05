N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet Jan. 17
The N.C. Oil and Gas Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh on January 17 for its regular quarterly meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.
Oil and Gas Commission Meeting
When: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604
WebEx Meeting Link
Webinar number: 2431 872 9767
Webinar password: NCOGCQ1 (6264271 from phones and video systems)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Access code: 243 187 29767
To learn more about the Commission, to view the agenda and related documents, visit: https://www.deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/oil-and-gas-program/nc-oil-and-gas-commission#Tab-PastMeetings-1933
The Oil and Gas Commission is responsible for adopting rules on oil and gas exploration in North Carolina. The Commission also has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration.