N.C. Mining Commission to meet January 16

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet in Raleigh on January 16, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend in person, by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents for both meetings will be posted prior to the meetings on the Commission website.

N.C. Mining Commission

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26703 or join online

Meeting ID: 2438 477 0025

Passcode: Q1MiningDEQ (71646465 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Access code: 243 847 70025

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.