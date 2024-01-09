Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,470 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to A Plumber-Skilled trades Worker with Mesothelioma in Minneapolis-Saint Paul-Duluth or Anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst-Get Better Compensation Results

Before a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family hires an attorney to assist with compensation, call attorney Erik Karst at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did.”
— Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA , USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a plumber, welder, pipefiter, electrician, mechanic, machinist insulator or any other type of skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Duluth, Rochester or anywhere else in Minnesota-please call 866-714-6466 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. Erik Karst is one of Minnesota's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he gets superior compensation results for his clients.

"The reason we mention skilled trades workers with mesothelioma is because these types of workers might have had asbestos exposure that might have been similar to that of a shipyard worker. These types of workers might have had decades of exposure to asbestos involving differing asbestos applications or products. Typically, the more asbestos exposure involving various types of asbestos applications or products that contained asbestos-the better the compensation as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466.

"Before a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota or their family hires an attorney to assist with compensation, please call attorney Erik Karst at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.


The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"


If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Michael Thomas
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 866-714-6466
email us here

You just read:

Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to A Plumber-Skilled trades Worker with Mesothelioma in Minneapolis-Saint Paul-Duluth or Anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst-Get Better Compensation Results

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more