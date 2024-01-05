DRAGBAR dominates 2023 with 17 vape awards, including Red Dot & MUSE Design recognitions, showcasing superior disposables.

Shenzhen, China, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2023 is a year that has seen DRAGBAR grow by leaps and bounds, and DRAGBAR has rapidly grown to become a leading disposable vape brand with a world-renowned reputation. Heading to be a pioneer, DRAGBAR has won 17 vape awards in 2023!





DRAGBAR has won industry-certified brand accolades throughout the year, including VAPEHK Best Disposable Brand Winner, IGEEKPHONE Best Disposable Vape, and a number of its star disposable products have won unanimous praise from vaping media.

What is particularly worth mentioning is that DRAGBAR Z700 GT has been honored with a 2023 Red Dot Award, one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world, for its innovative design and exceptional functionality that delivers a smooth and satisfying vaping experience. In addition, DRAGBAR has received well-deserved recognition at this year's American MUSE Design Awards, one of the most influential awards in the world of creative design, with two of its groundbreaking and eye-catching products being awarded for their exceptional design.

In 2023, the competition for disposable e-cigarettes is extremely fierce. DRAGBAR stands out and wins high recognition in every prestigious event, fully demonstrating its superior product standards, leading technology, diversified product layout and "user-focused" brand philosophy.

DRAGBAR's success is naturally attributable to the excellence of the products. Take the DRAGBAR B3500, which made waves in the U.S. market in July 2023, for example, its stylish appearance and design and rich vaping experience have received many favorable reviews, and not only won VAPEHK Top 10 BEST DISPOSABLE VAPE 2023, but also became the Gold Winner of MUSE Design Awards. Another brilliant product DRAGBAR BF600, which is the latest launched mini shaped disposable vape in the DRAGBAR family, has won IGEEKPHONE Top 10 Latest Best Vape Kits for Beginners, VAPEHK Top 10 BEST DISPOSABLE VAPE 2023 and the Gold Winner of MUSE Design Awards, with an ultra compact body and exquisite design.

Looking ahead to 2024, DRAGBAR is confident about the future. DRAGBAR has a group of intelligent and creative team members who are always committed to creating advanced products for users. It is believed that DRAGBAR will achieve more excellent and eye-catching results in the future!

*During internal testing, DRAGBAR BF600 can support 600 puffs at maximum. (The actual number of puffs will be affected by personal vaping habits)

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

