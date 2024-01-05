Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 04, 2024 FDA Publish Date: January 05, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: D&D Commodities, Ltd. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Greeley, CO – D&D Commodities Ltd. is voluntarily recalling one lot of 3-D® Pet Products Premium Parrot Food, 4 lb. jar, UPC 719195135045, Lot Number 102525G, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The product affected by this recall announcement is:

Product Size UPC Lot No. 3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot

Food 4 lb. 719195135045 102525G

Product and product lots that do not appear on the list above are not subject to this recall.

Please see attached photos to accurately identify the product.

The recall notification is being issued based on a single manufacturing batch wherein a sample with the Lot Number 102525G and UPC 719195135045 had a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test collected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 30, 2023. The 3-D® Pet Product Premium Parrot Food was originally manufactured on October 25, 2023. D&D Commodities Ltd. is taking immediate action to remove the product from retail distribution centers and to fully investigate the cause.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people exposed to Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The affected parrot food product is packaged in clear plastic jars and was distributed to retailers and distributors in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Retailers who received the affected parrot food product have been contacted and asked to pull the product from their inventory and shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled parrot food product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D&D Commodities Ltd. at 1-218-991-8015, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm CST.

D&D Commodities Ltd. has chosen to issue a voluntary recall of this product and is committed to providing high-quality, safe products for wild and domesticated birds and the people who love them. The company is committed to following strict protocols to ensure the safety of all who handle our products.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.