Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Azacitidine Accord, azacitidine, Date of authorisation: 13/02/2020, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

Azacitidine Accord treatment should be started and monitored under the supervision of a doctor experienced in the use of cancer medicines. Patients should receive medicines to prevent nausea (feeling sick) and vomiting before receiving Azacitidine Accord.

The recommended dose of Azacitidine Accord depends on the patient’s height and weight. It is given as an injection under the skin of the upper arm, thigh or abdomen (tummy) every day for one week, followed by three weeks with no treatment. This four-week period is one ‘cycle’. Treatment continues for at least six cycles and then for as long as it benefits the patient. The liver, kidneys and blood should be checked before each cycle. If the blood counts fall too low or if the patient develops kidney problems, the next treatment cycle should be delayed or a lower dose should be used.

For more information about using Azacitidine Accord, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.