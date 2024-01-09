Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,493 in the last 365 days.

Archimedes Upcoming Updates: A Strategic Partner in Asset Protection

Archimedes offers live search functions, enabling the conduct of objective research and engagement in chat-based audits.

Archimedes offers live search functions, enabling the conduct of objective research and engagement in chat-based audits.

A key aspect of Archimedes is its Smart Contract Safety Checks.

A key aspect of Archimedes is its Smart Contract Safety Checks.

In response to community requests, Archimedes introduces the Multichain Audit feature.

In response to community requests, Archimedes introduces the Multichain Audit feature.

TJ Dunham - ARC CEO

TJ Dunham - ARC CEO

Leveraging advanced AI, smart contract safety checks, and the Multichain Audit, the platform is well-prepared to secure digital assets effectively.”
— TJ Dunham, CEO of ARC
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the landscape of digital assets becomes increasingly complex and vital, Archimedes emerges as a strategic ally. This platform is committed to safeguarding assets through AI-driven analysis, insights, and comprehensive safety checks, including the anticipated Multichain Audit feature.

Objective Research and Live Search Capabilities
Archimedes offers live search functions, enabling the conduct of objective research and engagement in chat-based audits. This feature is critical in navigating prevalent challenges such as rug-pulls and dead-end projects within the digital asset domain. Archimedes facilitates a streamlined approach to understanding the complexities of the digital market.

Expert-Level Smart Contract Safety Checks
A key aspect of Archimedes is its Smart Contract Safety Checks. Executed at a white-hat expert level, these checks are integral in maintaining the security of digital assets. The platform boasts a deep understanding of smart contracts, analyzing potential issues and interpreting nuances for a comprehensive examination of possible exploits.

Introducing Multichain Audit
In response to community requests, Archimedes introduces the Multichain Audit feature. Extending robust audit functions across various blockchain platforms, this feature enhances the ability to safeguard assets on multiple chains. The Multichain Audit allows for enhanced security measures, providing peace of mind for digital asset holders.

Advanced Security with ARC Pro Subscription
The ARC Pro subscription offers an enhanced layer of security. It provides continuous portfolio monitoring and security alerts, reinforcing the whitehat-expert level smart contract safety checks. Subscribers receive timely updates on potential threats, market dynamics, and the integrity of digital assets. ARC Pro also includes advanced analytics, offering detailed insights into market trends and asset performance.

Insights from ARC's CEO, TJ Dunham
TJ Dunham, CEO of Archimedes, shares insights into the platform's commitment to asset protection. "Archimedes is an ecosystem designed for the safety and prosperity of digital asset holders. Leveraging advanced AI, smart contract safety checks, and the Multichain Audit, the platform is well-prepared to secure digital assets effectively."

Conclusion
Archimedes is positioned as a proactive, strategic partner in the realm of digital asset protection, offering sophisticated tools and services for maintaining the security and integrity of investments. For more information, visit arcai.org or contact contact@arc.market.

Robinson Hernandez
ARC
robbo@arc.market

What's new with Archimedes in the upcoming major update?

You just read:

Archimedes Upcoming Updates: A Strategic Partner in Asset Protection

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more