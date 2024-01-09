Archimedes Upcoming Updates: A Strategic Partner in Asset Protection
As the landscape of digital assets becomes increasingly complex and vital, Archimedes emerges as a strategic ally. This platform is committed to safeguarding assets through AI-driven analysis, insights, and comprehensive safety checks, including the anticipated Multichain Audit feature.
— TJ Dunham, CEO of ARC
Objective Research and Live Search Capabilities
Archimedes offers live search functions, enabling the conduct of objective research and engagement in chat-based audits. This feature is critical in navigating prevalent challenges such as rug-pulls and dead-end projects within the digital asset domain. Archimedes facilitates a streamlined approach to understanding the complexities of the digital market.
Expert-Level Smart Contract Safety Checks
A key aspect of Archimedes is its Smart Contract Safety Checks. Executed at a white-hat expert level, these checks are integral in maintaining the security of digital assets. The platform boasts a deep understanding of smart contracts, analyzing potential issues and interpreting nuances for a comprehensive examination of possible exploits.
Introducing Multichain Audit
In response to community requests, Archimedes introduces the Multichain Audit feature. Extending robust audit functions across various blockchain platforms, this feature enhances the ability to safeguard assets on multiple chains. The Multichain Audit allows for enhanced security measures, providing peace of mind for digital asset holders.
Advanced Security with ARC Pro Subscription
The ARC Pro subscription offers an enhanced layer of security. It provides continuous portfolio monitoring and security alerts, reinforcing the whitehat-expert level smart contract safety checks. Subscribers receive timely updates on potential threats, market dynamics, and the integrity of digital assets. ARC Pro also includes advanced analytics, offering detailed insights into market trends and asset performance.
Insights from ARC's CEO, TJ Dunham
TJ Dunham, CEO of Archimedes, shares insights into the platform's commitment to asset protection. "Archimedes is an ecosystem designed for the safety and prosperity of digital asset holders. Leveraging advanced AI, smart contract safety checks, and the Multichain Audit, the platform is well-prepared to secure digital assets effectively."
Conclusion
Archimedes is positioned as a proactive, strategic partner in the realm of digital asset protection, offering sophisticated tools and services for maintaining the security and integrity of investments. For more information, visit arcai.org or contact contact@arc.market.
Robinson Hernandez
ARC
robbo@arc.market
