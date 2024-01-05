The rise in electrical connectors, fiber optic connectors, automotive connectors, aerospace connectors, military connectors, USB connectors, RF coaxial connectors, and smart connectors has increased the consolidation of market players

New York, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Technavio report titled Connectors Market, it is projected that the market will grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is estimated to increase by USD 26.67 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The APAC region is anticipated to contribute 58% to the overall market growth. Request Sample Report

The rise in electrical connectors, fiber optic connectors, automotive connectors, aerospace connectors, military connectors, USB connectors, RF coaxial connectors, and smart connectors has increased the consolidation of market players. The transformative shift towards innovative Connector Materials, driven by the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly connectors affects multiple industries reliant on connectors, including technology, automotive, aerospace, military, and telecommunications. This consolidation paves the way for enhanced connectivity, reliability, and efficiency in diverse applications.

APAC is expected to contribute significantly to the connectors market growth due to factors like China and India's economic development, particularly in manufacturing. The region dominates semiconductor device consumption, with over 50% of industry revenue, largely influenced by Chinese contract electronics manufacturers producing low-end smartphones, a key growth factor. Download the sample report

Technavio highlights the emerging trends and challenges of the Connectors Market:

Trend - The Connectors Market is experiencing a notable trend with the emergence of advanced connector technology. This innovation encompasses PCB connectors, industrial connectors, medical connectors, circular connectors, rectangular connectors, waterproof connectors, and high-speed data connectors. The focus lies in enhancing Connectivity Solutions through cutting-edge Interconnect Technology, emphasizing Connector Reliability and Testing. This trend marks a significant leap towards meeting evolving industry demands, ensuring efficient connectivity across various sectors.

Challenge - The Connectors Market faces the challenge of coping with escalated wage rates and intensified competition, impacting Power connectors, Signal connectors, Wire-to-Board connectors, and Board-to-Board Connectors. This challenge amplifies pressure on Connector Manufacturers and Connector Distributors, demanding elevated Connector Design and Innovation to stand out. Meeting demands for Custom Connectors while complying with Connector Standards and Regulations is a formidable challenge amidst rising labor costs, reshaping the competitive landscape in this industry segment.

Companies like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Elcom International Pvt. Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are major players in the Connectors Market. For more details on the companies and their offerings, download the sample report here

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (automotive, IT, telecom or datacom, and consumer electronics and others), type (PCB connectors, I/O rectangular, application-specific, and fiber optic connectors and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive segment is expected to significantly contribute to the market's growth, driven by advancements like driverless cars, electric vehicles (EVs), advanced cruise controls, climate, and audio systems. The swift technological progress in automotive devices necessitates dependable, standardized, durable, and cost-effective connectors.

The connectors market is anticipated for substantial growth driven by several key factors. Market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions among global and local players is facilitating expanded product lines and market shares. The advancements in connector technology, particularly in response to the rapid evolution of end-user technologies like telecom and automotive sectors, are boosting market expansion. However, challenges such as rising wage rates impacting profitability and quality concerns in manufacturing due to cost-cutting measures might impede growth. Buy the report now

